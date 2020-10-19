Ashville ends region win drought with 38-14 win over Hanceville

The Ashville Bulldogs picked up their third win of the season Friday, beating Hanceville 38-14.
It was the first region win for the Bulldogs since a 26-20 victory over White Plains on Oct. 27, 2017.
Ashville dominated on both sides of the football en route to a 24-0 halftime lead.
While the offense rolled up 190 total yards in the opening half, the defense held Hanceville to no first downs and negative-13 total yards.
Meanwhile, Luke Harris scored Ashville touchdowns on runs of 3 and 21 yard runs, and Clay Keller reached the end zone on a 4-yard run.
On the last play of the first half, Greyson Simpson kicked a 22-yard field goal to make it 24-0.
“We got off to a fast start and built a nice lead,” said Ashville head coach Shea Monroe.
Hanceville returned the second-half kickoff to the Ashville 38-yard line, then marched to the Ashville 1, where on fourth-and-goal, Hanceville was stopped short.
Ashville went three-and-out, and following a nice punt return, Hanceville got on the scoreboard on a 13-yard touchdown pass to make it 24-6.
Before the third quarter ended, Luke Harris scored his third touchdown of the night, this one on an 11-yard run, to make it 31-6.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Adriane Hernandez scored on a 4-yard run, pushing the margin to 38-6. Hanceville managed a late touchdown to close out the scoring.
Luke Harris finished the game with 108 yards rushing, while Hernandez had 59. Dylan Harris had 103 yards through the air and 27 on the ground.
“A lot of good things happened tonight,” Monroe said. “Our kids played hard. I didn’t like the way we started the second half, but hats off to Hanceville. They came out, got a good kickoff return and scored a touchdown on a short field. I think we were a little too relaxed to start the second half with a 24-0 lead. Fortunately, we responded with a touchdown.”
Monroe said his assistant coaches did a great job getting the kids ready to play.
“They do not get enough credit, and they work so hard.” Monroe said.
Ashville, 3-5, will play its final home game this Friday as the Bulldogs take on Fultondale, 0-8. The two teams have met three times through the years, with Ashville winning all three games.