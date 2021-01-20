Arkansas 75, Auburn 73: Defense makes all the difference for Tigers in road loss

Maybe it was a foul, and maybe it wasn't. Regardless, it wasn't called by the officials on the floor. Sharife Cooper's bid for a go-ahead layup in the final seconds rimmed out.
Auburn lost to Arkansas 75-73 in a game it led by 19 points in the first half.
"I feel like I could've finished through the contact," Cooper said. "I definitely wanted that one back. I feel like if I had a second chance, I could've finished that one."
Here are three things we learned:
1. It all comes down to defense
Auburn (8-7, 2-5 SEC) hit 15 3-pointers and scored 85 points the last time it faced Arkansas (11-4, 3-4) three weeks ago. The reason it lost was defense – the Razorbacks scored 95 points on 51.9% shooting.
If it was going to win Wednesday, Bruce Pearl said, it had to be because of defense.
The Tigers proved that with their play. They jumped out to a 19-point first-half lead after holding Arkansas to just 3-for-19 shooting to start the game. They lost that lead early in the second half and fell behind by as many as 10 points after allowing the Razorbacks to bounce back from that dreadful start to shoot 58.7%% the rest of the way.
"Last three or four minutes of the first half we kind of took our foot off the gas and gave Arkansas some confidence, and they just kept that through the halftime," Pearl said.
Still, Auburn's defense almost gave itself a chance to win. It forced a series of turnovers with its press during a 7-0 run in the final minutes. It just needed to do a little more of that during the middle part of the contest – the Razorbacks outscored the Tigers 44-30 in the second half.
"Just got too complacent. Too comfortable," Cooper said. "We definitely can't allow that to happen. Just seeing success and just taking plays off, I think that was the big, key factor in giving them the lead back."
2. Secondary playmakers need to step up for the Tigers
Arkansas didn’t face Cooper in that win on Dec. 30 win, but it wasn’t hard to see on film just how much Auburn puts the ball in his hands.
So the Razorbacks did everything they could to take the ball out of the five star freshman point guard’s hands, often throwing double teams at him almost as soon as he crossed midcourt. It affected the Tigers on offense.
Cooper still created plenty of offense for himself with 25 points on 9-for-19 shooting (2-for-6 from 3), but he had only four assists. Auburn had only 10 overall compared to 17 turnovers, which the Razorbacks turned into 20 points. He was the only player to score more than six points after halftime.
"The other guys, when the ball was not in his hands, struggled to make plays and make some decisions," Pearl said. "And so, spacing, ball movement – but, you know, we hadn't seen that that much. It shouldn't have bothered us, but it did."
3. Javon Franklin may be capable of contributing more
The Little Rock, Arkansas, native, was pressed into more action with both Allen Flanigan and Jamal Johnson dealing with second-half foul trouble, and he took advantage of the extra playing time in his home state.
Franklin played a season-high 11 minutes and scored a career-high eight points on 3-for-4 shooting, which included two clutch 3s in the second half. He also had four rebounds and two blocks as he finished plus-six in a game Auburn lost by two.