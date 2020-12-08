Argo OKs Christmas parade

After discussing the possibility of canceling its annual Christmas parade, the Argo City Council voted unanimously during its regular meeting Dec. 1 to green light the event.
The delay came from concerns regarding the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
The vote was originally scheduled for the Nov. 23 meeting but was tabled for the council to give the matter further consideration.
The council ultimately decided because the parade will take place outside, it would be OK to go forward as long as those in attendance practiced social distancing.
Mayor Betty Bradley said the city plans to be cautious.
The parade will be Saturday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. Those who want to participate will not be required to pay an entry fee but will need to turn in an application to the city and have a Christmas decorated vehicle.
The council will also accept donations in place of an entry fee.
In other matters, the council:
Approved a request to surplus items from the Argo Police Department;
Hired Steve Tuttle as part-time city clerk; and
Approved the minutes from Nov. 23 work session and regular meeting.