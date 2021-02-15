Anniston woman charged with child abuse

Anniston police charged a woman last week after she allegedly abused a teenager earlier this month.
Police charged Davia Anetra Whitehorn, 35, of Anniston on Feb. 8 with child abuse.
According to court documents, Whitehorn abused a 16-year-old girl in her care on Feb. 2.
Sgt. Randy Grier said Whitehorn slapped the girl in the face, pulled her hair out of her head, hit her on the arm with a shoe and poured a gallon of water on her.
Whitehorn was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. She was released on bond the day of her arrest, per court records.
Child abuse is a Class C felony, which can result in up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.