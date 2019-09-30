An Anniston woman remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Monday after a previous misdemeanor charge was upgraded to a felony last week.
Clarissa Linden McKenzie, 43, was initially charged in August by Anniston police with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. Sgt. Kyle Price said the charge was changed Sept. 24 to child abuse, a felony.
Price said officers were called around 8 p.m. Aug. 24 to McKenzie’s home on the 5300 block of Whisperwood Court after someone had requested a welfare check on several children at the house.
Price said McKenzie refused to allow officers inside. However, Price said, several children came to the door, each of them appearing “in disarray” and having bruises.
Price said McKenzie’s charge was upgraded earlier this month after police interviewed her and she admitted to abusing the children, and after staff at the Children’s Advocacy Center spoke with the children.
Price said she was booked into jail, later released and rearrested Sept. 24. McKenzie remained in jail Monday with bond set at $7,500. She is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17 for a preliminary hearing.
Child abuse is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction, according to state law.