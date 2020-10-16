Anniston Star lobby to reopen to public on Monday

The Anniston Star’s lobby and Consolidated Publishing’s offices in Talladega and Pell City will reopen to the public beginning Monday, Oct. 19.
The availability will be limited to 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, executive vice president Robert Jackson said.
Customers visiting our Anniston office, 4305 McClellan Blvd., will be greeted by Linda McCormick. Linda has worked with Consolidated Publishing in varying capacities, including classifieds, and now circulation customer service/front desk receptionist.
Daily Home customers in Talladega, 598 Fort Lashley Ave., will be greeted by a familiar face in Charlene Walker. Pell City customers will work with longtime employee Candee McCabe at 1911 Martin St. South, Suite 7.
Walk-in customers will be expected to observe COVID-19 safety measures, including wearing face masks and social distancing.
To enhance customer and employee safety, each location will have a Plexiglas divider placed between our front desk staff and our customers to minimize contagion when engaging in face-to-face transactions, Jackson said.