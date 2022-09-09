Anniston school board OKs budget

The Anniston school board voted unanimously Thursday morning to pass the school system’s $43 million budget for fiscal 2023.
The budget — which projects a surplus of nearly a half million dollars — brought a smile to Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill.
“I’m very proud of the work that the finance department has done. There’s a lot that we have to complete now, of course, from a state and federal level, but just very proud of us being able to utilize the funds that we do have even with the cuts,” Hill said.
Robert Houston, school board president, said the school system is experiencing a $800,000 cut in federal and state funds, including a cut to the school system’s transportation funds, but Hill was optimistic that the school system can stick to the new budget.
“It’s going to be very tight this year, but I think we’re still in a good place as far as where our funding is and hopefully we can capitalize off of that as the year goes along,” Hill said.
Joanna Martin, chief school financial officer, told the school board of details about the budget before members cast their vote to approve it.
Martin said the budget goals include to operate the school district and schools at an efficient level to ensure programs and services are effective and measurable, provide accountability for public resources, to protect the assets of the district and to maintain a minimum of a one month reserve balance.
Martin said that the district has maintained the one-month balance as required by the state and met all required financial mandates including monthly account reconciliations, timely budgets and monthly financial statement submissions.
Major capital improvements to the school systems facilities are also underway, Martin said.
Even though the budget is in the black Martin said there are challenges to overcome in the next year.
“Financial challenges continue to be enrollment, so we know that enrollment directly impacts the funding that we receive each year,” she said.
Martin also said that another challenge is across the board price increases for goods and services.
“COVID-19 short term funds will go away in 2024 and it will be necessary for us to plan to maintain the programs that we put in place when those funds are no longer available,” Martin said.
Ken Gable, facilities coordinator, updated the board on previous and ongoing capital improvement projects.
Gable said that renovations to the Kilby House and renovations at the girls locker room at the high school have been completed.
Upcoming capital projects for 2023 include putting a new roof on all the campus buildings at Anniston High School, a new roof for the middle school along with a new HVAC system. Gable said those three projects will cost $6,500,000.
The infrastructure projects are using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act —referred to by the acronym ESSER, short for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund. In May, Martin said the school system had received a total of $18 million in ESSER funds and $6.5 million had been set aside for infrastructure improvements.
Robert Houston, school board president, told the board of an article in The Anniston Star that paints a rosy picture of the Oxford school system’s financial health.
Houston said that Oxford has the same problems with reduced funding from Federal and State funds.
“The difference is Oxford’s going to fund 63 teachers, administrators out of local funds, but everybody’s looking at Anniston about what we’re doing,” he said.
“What’s the difference between the focus of what we’re getting and the focus everybody else is getting, that’s my concern,” Houston said.
“I’m really concerned that Anniston is not being viewed as everyone else is,” he said.
“The paper stated that they encountered some of the same funding issues that we’re encountering. They just have more local funds to offset it, we don’t have all those extra local funds to offset the dollars that've been taken away from us,” Houston said.
“I just think that when people look at this article vs looking at us we’re looked at in a negative way,” he said.
Despite the funding disparities between the two school systems Houston is optimistic about the future of Anniston city schools.
“Annison city school system is on the rise, we’re going to become a premier educational system, we’ve made a lot of progress and there’s more progress to be made, we are doing finances now the academics are on the way,” he said.