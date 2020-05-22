Anniston museums and summer camps to reopen

Anniston will reopen two of its museums after the Memorial Day weekend and will resume summer camps June 1, city officials said this week.
The Anniston Museum of Natural History and the neighboring Berman Museum will open to the public at 10 a.m. Tuesday. City officials describe the move as "limited reopening."
"Visitors when they come will notice there will be plexishields much like you see in stores to minimize contact with the staff," said Alan Robison, executive director of the natural history museum.
The reopening comes after Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Thursday announced a new phase of reopening after the pandemic lockdown. As of this weekend, "entertainment venues" as defined in the state public health order — a broad category including museums and tourist attractions — are allowed to reopen, but with social distancing restrictions in place.
According to city officials, that means the Berman and the natural history museum won't be giving group tours and won't schedule their usual summer outreach programs. NatureSpace, an attraction at the natural history museum, will remain closed for now. Rental events will have to comply with social distancing rules.
Robison said museum officials are still assessing the effect of the stay-home order on the museum's revenues — though he said the news can't be good. Spring is typically when schools bring tour groups to the museum, he said.
“This is a critical time for us, so we're happy to recoup what we can," he said.
The city will move ahead with summer camps at the Norwood Hodges and Wiggins community centers and at the Anniston Aquatic and Fitness Center, according to a city press release. The camps will begin June 1, and will be limited to 100 kids among the three centers. Slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Registration forms are available at the community centers, and parents can register online at https://bit.ly/36p1UC3.
City officials also have plans to bring back Anniston's farmers market beginning June 6, in the parking lot at 101 E. 10th St. The market will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through Oct. 31, according to a press release from the city.
Masks and hand washing stations will be available, according to the city's release.