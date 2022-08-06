Anniston city agencies host anti-violence rally

Several local agencies resurrected a dormant community event to create a fun and relaxing time Saturday at McClellan.
“Stop the Violence” rallies began back in 1999 in an effort dissuade kids from choosing a violent path to solve problems in life, City Manager Steven Folks said. The program ran for approximately 15 years before it stopped, he said.
Saturday’s revival of the event, held at the sports complex on Summerall Gate Road, brought together local agencies, including Anniston’s Good Choices Program, Anniston Parks and Recreation Department, Main Street Anniston, Anniston Police and Fire departments, the Boys and Girls Club, Fegans’ Island Mentor and Training foundation, and Councilwoman Ciara Smith.
The purpose of the rally, Folks said, was to start a conversation. He said it was his and the others’ goals to bring the kids out and talk about choices and “show them there are always alternatives to violence.” In addition to providing a safe space to talk, he said the goal was also to have “a fun-filled day that was violence free.”
Lt. Matt Caballero and several Anniston police officers attended to play ball and hang out with the kids.
“It’s just a chance to interact with the kids. As far as the police department involvement, we’ve got officers that are going to be out here all day. They’re going to have stations set up for the kids to go to and do events and activities,” Caballero said.
“It’s so that the kids can see us out of uniform and more as people, not just police officers,” Caballero continued.
Similarly, the fire department was also present to provide positive role models for the kids, Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep said.
“I told my guys to come in their gym clothes, shorts and a T-shirt, jump in and play the games with the kids,” Waldrep said.
The event began with community members entering the gym and signing up. Upon signup, each person received a raffle ticket, which entered them into a drawing for one of several gift cards that were to be given out throughout the event.
The gift cards were to companies such as McDonald’s, Walmart, and Chick-fil-A, and were sponsored by several businesses and churches around town.
Anniston Parks and Recreation Department Director Frazier Burroughs said he and Folks had a conversation a few weeks ago about violence in the community becoming evident again. He and Folks agreed that it was time to host another rally.
He and the other department heads brainstormed, and decided the old location for the event at the Carver Community Center would not serve their purposes as well as the space at the Aquatics Center at McClellan. He said by holding the event there, they could host an inside and outside portion that would give them an opportunity to speak with the kids and their parents.
Burroughs said that at the 10th anniversary of the previous events, the organizers gathered statistics from the police department that determined there were 85 deaths due to violent crimes in Anniston over that 10-year span. He said the organizers put the names of those 85 people on banners and even on crosses leading up to the Carver center to create a visual representation of those 85 lives lost.
“When one person dies, that impacts an entire community when you look at it; extended, immediate, the whole 9 yards,” Burroughs said.
He said that when a person dies, their family, their church, their workplace, are all affected, of course. But on the other end of the equation, the person who took that life has a family who is also affected. The goal of these rallies is to stop that violence in the community and to stress to young people that there are always other options, Burroughs said.
Burroughs, Folks, and the others said they intend on hosting many more events that spread the message of “stop the violence” throughout the community on a regular basis.