An eagle painting hangs in tribute at RMC COVID unit

The arts are on the increase this month. Church choirs are singing again, plans are being made for an art show at Nunnally’s Custom Frame and Gallery, and the new exhibit “Women in War” is now on view at the Berman Museum.
Eagle painting at RMC
Wildlife artist Larry Martin has always been fascinated with eagles. Recently, during a heavy storm he saw a bald eagle up close and witnessed the bird’s strength and determination. His painting of a bald eagle, titled “One Last Ounce of Courage,” is an inspiration to survive, whatever it takes. That painting now hangs in Regional Medical Center outside a hall that was recently used as a COVID unit.
For Martin, who owns Wren’s Nest gallery located in Oxford Performing Arts Gallery, the bald eagle is to be appreciated not only because it is our national emblem but because it is the most majestic bird of prey.
He has seen these birds more than usual lately because they are in annual migration, flying from colder to warmer weather.
“When you see one, you realize it is a noble-looking animal,” Martin said. “It definitely has aesthetic qualities and symbolic meaning.”
The artist has gone one step further with a painting that speaks of “a bird too great to fall,” even while flying low in a severe thunderstorm with threatening straight-line winds.
“It became apparent that the bird was attempting to fly past without hitting my building,” Martin recalled. He decided then that, considering the eagle’s large size, it was a female.
She seemed determined to lift herself rather than panic, Martin remembers vividly, despite the fact that she couldn’t keep her long wings in sync. In fact, one of her wings seemed to touch the ground, he said. But, with all of the effort she could muster, she managed to activate the opposite wing and gradually rise. Soon, she had re-balanced herself and in seconds she was ready to climb above the trees and travel to her destination.
“She had no intention of crashing,” Martin said. “‘Failing’ is not in a bald eagle’s vocabulary!”
Bald eagles’ favorite place to live is near a lake. “Next spring, she’ll be nesting at Harper’s Lake (in White Plains) at the top of the tallest tree,” Martin predicted.
The Music Box offers lessons
Now that downtown Anniston’s Music Box is wound up again, the sound comes from more than one melody. The school of music at 1018 Noble St. is reverberating with a concert of sounds.
The studio, owned by Jean and Steven Ellison, is once again offering lessons in piano, voice, guitar, drums, ukulele, banjo, music theory and acting.
During the pandemic, lessons were put on hold until it was safe for children and adults to gather again. After a ribbon-cutting May 5 announcing a return to lessons in the performing arts, the studio is getting busy once more.
The rooms inside have been refreshed with new color and different furniture arrangement. There is a space now called “the record room” with 45 and 78 RPM records of every imaginable song and instrumental placed on the wall near a keyboard.
Jean Ellison attended Jacksonville State University for her undergraduate degree in music education and her master's degree in music. Ellison performed as a soprano in Handel’s Messiah under the direction of the late Dr. Patricia Corbin, and served as a first soprano in Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” and soprano section leader while earning her master’s degree.
Jean is classically trained and studied under Dr. Richard Armstrong during undergraduate school and Dr. Nathan Wight during graduate school. She has performed seven lead operatic roles under the direction of Wight during her time at Jacksonville State University. The instructor is currently serving in her dream role, the director of Encore! Show Choir.
Steven Ellison attended Jacksonville State University for his undergraduate degree in music education and his master’s degree in music. He is known for his drum-set skills, having performed with several of the JSU Jazz ensembles, as well as serving as an ensemble director.
He currently performs with the jazz band Jean Ellison and The Treatment, and has taught music at White Plains and Wellborn elementary schools for the past 11 years.
To reach The Music Box, call 256-624-7986.
