Amy Ward named principal of Helen Keller School

Amy Ward has been named the new principal of the Helen Keller School, a component of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.
According to a press release announcing the appointment, Ward “brings 18 years of experience in special education, including 10 years in a multiple disabilities setting, to HKS. (She) has also served as a special education coordinator.”
She earned a bachelor’s degree in special education from the University of South Alabama, a master’s in instructional leadership from the University of Alabama and an education specialist degree in educational leadership from the University of Alabama-Birmingham, according to the release.She earned her teaching certification in 2008.
AIDB President Dr. John Mascia said in the release “Amy has shown that she has a tremendous commitment to students with special needs. (She) has already shown that she believes in the limitless potential of every student at Helen Keller School, and I am excited to see what her students and staff will accomplish under her leadership.”
AIDB Vice President of instructional programs Vera Hendrix said “We are excited to have Amy join the AIDB family. Amy’s experience in special education and her commitment to the students and staff will be a great benefit to our school.”
“I am honored and humbled to have been chosen as principal of the Helen Keller School,” Ward said. “HKS has a longstanding reputation for excellence, and I am proud to be part of the family. Since the age of 14, working with students with severe disabilities has been my passion, and i have never lost my passion for pushing all students to achieve their maximum potential, no matter their circumstances. I look forward to working with a wonderfully talented, dedicated staff and continuing the wonderful tradition of HKS.”