Amanda Fuller celebrates 60 years at AIDB

The Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind honored an employee this week for 60 years of service.
The institute honored Amanda Fuller, who serves as executive assistant to the president.
Fuller said her time has covered her entire adult life.
Fuller began working at the institute in 1960, when, at the age of 19, she was hired as a Secretary to E. H. Gentry.
Gentry was the director of the Speech and Hearing Center and director of Alabama Industries for the Blind at the time and would later serve as the institute’s president.
While 1960 was the year Fuller began working at AIDB, it was also the year she got married and moved from her native Homewood to Talladega.
During her time with the institute, she has also served as a payroll clerk before being promoted to her current position. She has worked for a total of nine AIDB presidents over half of the institute's chief executives.
Several of those presidents speak quite highly of Fuller.
Dr. John Mascia, AIDB’s current president, said Fuller is a treasure.
“I honestly could not do my job without her by my side,” he said.
Mascia said that while her job title is executive assistant Fuller really fills the role as a senior advisor to him. He said there is no one with the level of knowledge about the institute's procedure and policy that Fuller has.
“She has seen it all,” he said
Dr. Terry Graham, who retired as AIDB president in 2013, said he has known Fuller for more than 40 years.
He said that Fuller is not the kind of person one meets every day.
“The thing I have always known about Amanda is she is really a generational talent,” Graham said. “She is exceptional.”
Graham said Fuller's contributions to AIDB are just as important as any of the institute's presidents and that he and the other presidents Fuller worked with were only able to accomplish what they have because of her.
He said the real key is that Fuller has always been there with a breadth of knowledge and experience during times of transition that helps each president she has worked with start strong.
“I think AIDB is the successful organization it is today because Amanda Fuller was there,” Graham said.
Troy University Chancellor and former AIDB President Dr Jack Hawkins Jr. also highlighted Fuller’s care for the students.
“You encouraged students who faced enormous challenges to strike the “dis” from disable and reach their full potential,” Hawkins told Fuller in a letter provided to the Daily Home by AIDB.
Despite this high praise, Graham said people are unlikely to hear these things from Fuller herself.
When asked about the kind words from the past president, Fuller said she was honored, but that she has always just tried to do her job.
“It's a part of my life and it's been a wonderful life,” Fuller said.
Despite her long years of service, which Hawkins describes as a record for a state employee, Fuller said she does not have any immediate plans to retire.
“My job is very rewarding,” Fuller said. “I feel that everything we do in our office contributes in a small way to the accomplishments of our students and consumers.”
She also said she isn't quite sure what she would do with the free time.
“AIDB has been a large part of my life for 60 years, and as of today, I cannot imagine what I would do 24 hours a day 7 days a week if I did not go to work,” Fuller said.