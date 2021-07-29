Alpine man indicted in connection with assault of Morgan County Jail officer

An Alpine man already facing capital murder charges has been indicted for assaulting a correctional officer resulting in bodily injury.
Lemond Lawrence Burns, 22, is accused of assaulting a female corrections officer in the Morgan County Jail in April. According to information released at the time, the corrections officer was distributing meals and Burns asked to take a smoke break. When Burns was told that he would have to wait until after meal time, he allegedly punched the officer twice in the face, knocking her down. He was subdued by other corrections officers almost immediately.
If convicted of the federal assault charge, Burns would face up to 20 years in prison.
Burns was arrested for capital murder in January in connection with the kllling of Dallis Wolfe, an Alabama A&M Student. Burns was not a student at A&M, but had been staying in Wolfe’s off campus apartment.
After Wolfe was killed, Burns was connected to the case through a vehicle that was eventually located in Childersburg. Burns was not there, but someone told law enforcement that they had given Burns a ride to a Red Roof Inn in Vestavia. Burns was arrested at the motel without further incident.
According to court records, Burns' capital case is still pending before a Madison County Grand Jury.