Alabama voters to see many changes in July 14 runoff due to COVID-19, officials say

When voters walk into their polling sites July 14, they will see a much different sight than during the March 3 primary, shortly before COVID-19 began spreading throughout the state.

The deadline to register to vote in Alabama’s upcoming July 14 Republican primary runoff is Monday, June 29. Voters can register to vote online or mail in an application to the county Board of Registrars.

Meanwhile, many voters in the state have chosen to forgo casting their ballot at their polling site and vote absentee.

“The last day to vote absentee or apply is July 9,” said Carol Lorenzo, the chairwoman of the Calhoun County Board of Registrars.

The runoff ballot will include an election for the Republican party’s nominee for the U.S. Senate, who will face off against incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in the Nov. 3 general election, either former senator and U.S. attorney general Jeff Sessions or former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville. Voters will also decide on a Republican nominee for a seat on the state Court of Criminal Appeals; the candidates are incumbent Beth Kellum and Will Smith.

In compliance with state crossover voting laws, voters who participated in the March 3 Democratic primary may not vote in the runoff. Eligible voters for the runoff include those who did not vote in the March 3 primary and those who voted in the March 3 Republican primary.

Voters who choose to vote in-person can expect to see many changes.

“We will be providing poll workers with all needed provisions to maintain social distancing and safety in all precincts,” said Calhoun County Probate Judge Alice Martin, one of three local election officials.

Martin strongly encourages voters and poll workers to take all the necessary precautions to maintain safety for others.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, the state’s chief election officer, said poll workers and elected officials will be wearing masks and that certain counties are requesting voters wear them.

“I know that one of the counties actually requested that each poll site have masks available for the voters as they approach the polling site to put on when they enter if they didn’t have one already,” Merrill said. “That was in Dallas County.”

That won’t be the case in Calhoun County.

“We cannot require voters/poll workers to wear masks in the polling places,” Martin said via email.

Merrill said that voters will notice many changes when they walk into their polling place on July 14.

“The main thing they’re gonna see that I think people will find differently in the 1,980 polling sites is they’re gonna see a lot of hand sanitizer,” Merrill said.

Merrill explained that voters will see poll workers wearing non-latex gloves and that both disinfectant wipes and sanitizing spray will be available. When the election is over, all election locations will be cleaned by professional cleaning services, according to Merrill.

“We actually had each county receive a notice from our office back in May letting them know that we would like for them to tell us what they would like to have,” Merrill said. “We didn’t put any restrictions on there.”

Merrill said that these changes will be paid for with money given to the state by the federal government through the CARES Act, totalling $7.8 million.

Shasta Platt, the absentee election manager for Calhoun County, said that 279 absentee ballots have been sent out in the county and 183 ballots have been returned.

“I think it’s kind of a normal number to see, but for this particular election, I think it is a little bit more due to the virus,” Platt said.

Voters can apply for an absentee ballot by visiting the county administration building in-person or by filling out the application online and mailing it to the absentee election manager. The ballot must be postmarked no later than the day prior to the election and received by the absentee election manager no later than noon on election day, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Any voter who has concerns about voting in person due to COVID-19 can request an absentee ballot by checking the box that reads, “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls.” Alabama law allows the secretary of state to declare a reason for people to vote absentee, according to Merrill.

“That will qualify the voter, without question, to be able to vote by absentee,” Merrill said.

For the March 3 primary, 18,729 absentee ballots were cast in the state, Merrill said. He said that 26,281 people have applied for absentee ballots for the upcoming runoff in the state since Wednesday, 3,000 more than the March 3 primary. Merrill notes that not everyone who applied for a ballot will cast a ballot.

“For a runoff, that’s high,” he said. “We have given 110-plus days to apply for the absentee ballot, which is a record number of days.”

During their June 9 primary, South Carolina saw several polling locations moved, which forced thousands of voters to vote in a different location. The move came as COVID-19 caused fewer poll workers and many polling sites like churches to withdraw. Merrill doesn’t expect to see that problem in Alabama.

“One of the things that we’ve done, we started communicating to the probate judges in March that if they were concerned about poll workers then they needed to develop a new pool of poll workers over the next four months so they would be able to have a new pool if it was necessary,” he said.

A 2019 state law allows high school students to work the polls prior to becoming eligible to vote, Merrill mentioned, which may help avert the possibility of a poll worker shortage.

“You can do everything a regular polling official can do except handle a ballot,” he said.

Merrill also said that he encouraged officials to have alternate polling sites in the event that a site doesn’t want them to use its building for voting.

James Bennett, the Calhoun County Republican Party chairman, said that he is expecting a fairly low turnout for the election.

“As far as enthusiasm, I see some, but people are preoccupied with COVID,” Bennett said. “That’s just taking all the oxygen out of a lot of things.”

Bennett said people are beginning to become more leery of the virus again, but that many people vote every election no matter what.

“I think probably a lot of those have already voted absentee,” he said.