Alabama School for the Blind SGA takes time to volunteer in community

Before going home for the Christmas holidays, the Alabama School for the Blind Student Government Association worked in the community by volunteering with the United Way of North Talladega and Sleep In Heavenly Peace.
The students volunteered at a food drive held by the United Way at Trinity United Methodist Church in Talladega. They also collected new blankets that will be given to Sleep In Heavenly Peace when the United Way delivers new beds to SHP. The food drive was held Friday.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace provides beds built by volunteers for children who have never had a bed of their own.