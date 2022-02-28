After devastating fire destroyed laundry building, Shocco Springs' new one is now fully functional

The devastating fire Aug. 1, 2021, in Shocco Springs’ laundry services facility completely destroyed its laundry building, including almost the entire inventory of bedding and linens, along with all washers, dryers, and laundry office equipment.
Left with only the bedding and linens remaining in the hotels on campus, Shocco staff began a frantic search to quickly purchase new inventory in order to accommodate guests during their busy fall season.
A temporary laundry facility was set up operating out of the back portion of Ricker Worship Center, while staff worked hard to find a way to outsource the washing and drying of laundry.
“It was difficult to find a company capable of handling the extremely high laundry volume that flows through Shocco," said Julio Gonzalez, Shocco’s lodging services director. "Our staff stayed busy hauling huge carts of laundry to and from three different outside sources. This was an expensive and time consuming process.”
But there is finally good news for Shocco Springs to share. As of this week, Shocco’s new laundry services facility is fully functional and is up and running.
“I am excited to return to a sense of normalcy," Gonzalez said. "I honestly think we didn’t fully appreciate what we had until it was gone. I’m excited about the changes we were able to make to the building and hope our staff will enjoy the updates.”
When rebuilding, offices were reconfigured to allow for an enlarged work area complete with updated folding tables and improved inventory storage space and shelving. A kitchenette was added to the break area. Four new industrial washers and dryers are in place and will be laundering our inventory of new bedding, linen, and towels.
Looking back at the past seven months since the fire, Housekeeping Supervisor Exari Garcia said, “This process has definitely taught me patience. Our laundry staff had to work together more as a team to come up with ideas on how to be resourceful.”
In a news release, Shocco Springs noted that it is thankful to friends and donors for prayers, your encouragement and financial help through this transition time. In addition, Shocco also greatly appreciates community partners, Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind, for its help with outsourcing laundry.