A strawberry and pretzel treat for those sunny summer days

It is that time of year when we are all looking for ways to enjoy the long, sunny days after work instead of rushing home to cook supper. Before long, we will be frequenting area farmers markets and farm stands on the side of the road. Strawberries are in season right now, and they are in bountiful supply at local grocery stores.
When I am asked to bring a dish to a potluck or a summer cookout, sometimes I have a difficult time trying to think of the perfect dish to bring. With Memorial Day fast approaching, the recipe below is a great idea to bring to your next get-together. The recipe is a fairly old one, and I honestly did not think that I would like it so I never tried it until recently. My son-in-law, Levi, asked me to make it for Easter because it is his favorite dessert. I was surprised at how much I loved the contrasts in taste of the sweet layer of cream cheese and the saltiness of the pretzels. It is better if you make it a day or two ahead of time and let it sit in the refrigerator to get the pretzels soft. It does take several steps to prepare, but the time is well worth it. Give it a try at your next gathering, and I promise you won’t be disappointed.
STRAWBERRY PRETZEL SALAD
- 6 ounces strawberry Jell-O
- 2 cups boiling wáter
- 2 ½ cups salted pretzels, measured before crushing
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 8-ounce package of cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 8 ounces Cool Whip
- 1 pound fresh strawberries, sliced
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine strawberry Jell-O with two cups of boiling water and stir until completely dissolved. Set aside to cool to room temperature.
Crush 2 ½ cups pretzels in a sturdy Ziploc bag, using a rolling pin.
In a medium saucepan, melt 8 tablespoons butter, then add ¼ cup sugar and stir. Mix in crushed pretzels. Transfer to a 13-by-9 glass casserole dish, pressing the pretzel mix evenly over the bottom of the dish, and bake for 10 minutes at 350. Then cool to room temperature.
When pretzels have cooled, use an electric hand mixer to beat 8 ounces cream cheese and ½ cup sugar on medium-high speed until fluffy and white. Fold in 8 ounces Cool Whip until no streaks of cream cheese remain. Spread mixture over cooled pretzels, spreading to the edges of the dish to create a tight seal. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
Tips:
• You can use frozen strawberries rather than fresh ones.
• After mixing the Jell-O and boiling water, set in the fridge to speed up the gelling process. You want to wait until it has congealed just a little before you spread it over the cream cheese layer.