3rd Place, Middle School Division

‘The Blood on the Sidewalk’ by Harper Draper, age 10, The Donoho School
Have you ever heard about the ghost of the blood on the sidewalk?
This story takes place not too far from here in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and it wasn’t too long ago either. The year was 2020 and it was around March. As you know, that’s the time that quarantine started.
Leah couldn’t find anyone to go into quarantine with, so she just moved into an apartment by herself. Quarantine was going smoothly, until she just went crazy! It all went downhill from there.
She started pulling out her hair, and she was not doing so well. She started getting really close to death, until a young lady finally moved in with her. She was very mysterious, and it seemed that she was trying to make Leah’s state even worse!
The young lady’s name was Elizabeth Moonshine. She was always looking at some sort of diary.
Leah had been breaking windows and mirrors. She almost didn’t have any hair! She was banging her head against a pan when her mom came to check on her. Her mom was terrified just by the sight of her.
Leah’s mom immediately drove Leah over to the nearest mental hospital. Her mom, Kimmy, was worried about riding in the car with her! She told herself, “Leah is your daughter! She won’t hurt you.” Leah was just staring with blank eyes out the car window.
They arrived at the hospital. It took six months to get Leah back to normal. Leah was cleared to go home and she went straight to the apartment in hope to be welcomed by Elizabeth, but there was no trace of Elizabeth at all!
Leah searched all over trying to find Elizabeth. When she searched everywhere, she looked on all social media and couldn’t find anyone named Elizabeth Moonshine.
Leah remembered how they took a photo right when Elizabeth had arrived. When she went to look, she saw herself, but there was no one else in the photo. All she saw her own slim and fragile body, but she did not see Elizabeth.
As she put her phone down, she walked towards the door. As she opened it, her mom burst in. She looked terrified! Her mom said that she must get out of this apartment at once! Leah asked why and her mom grabbed her while saying not to ask questions.
When they were both safe in her mom’s car. Leah asked why she took her out. Her mom finally said that Elizabeth was a dangerous serial killer in the 1800s. Elizabeth killed herself, and she wants others to do the same.
As her mom finished talking, Leah saw a face in the window. Right as she saw it, she jumped out of the car door. Her mom screamed in horror as she saw her daughter’s dead body on the sidewalk.
People say that you can still see her roaming the street where she jumped out. You can still see where her red blood has stained the sidewalk forever.