3rd Place, High School Division

‘Butcher Baker of Alaska’ by Marlee Hedgepeth, age 14, Alexandria High School
Andrew Davidson owned a successful bakery in Anchorage, Alaska, in the 1990s where he sold danishes, donuts, and other pastry products to everyone in town. He and his family were well known as well as respected in the business community.
Along with the busy schedule of his bakery, he also had a loving wife and two children, but he always found downtime. In his downtime, he often flew his plane to a remote area in the woods of Alaska and hunted for wolves, caribou, and other large game. But it wasn’t enough for him to be satisfied. He needed more, something to hunt, stalk, and kill …
Andrew was doing the usual, working at his bakery, when a woman came to the bakery for an order. She needed three danishes and four cream horns. It was an order that needed to be dropped off at her house the next weekend. This young woman goes by the name of Annie. Annie was only 18 years old when her life would be changed forever.
She had given Mr. Davidson her home address and her email information that same day. So what Andrew Davidson does, on his way home from the bakery, he takes a longer route home than his typical route home.
He drives by her house, but he parks his car a few blocks away so it’s not noticeable. He sees that her windows are open and she is on the first story of the house. He plans this so meticulously that he searches her window for a screen cover; she does not have one.
After he searches the house for security measures and things of that nature, he remembers something that he had forgotten that is a key part to this story: Her parents aren’t home next weekend. It’s just her and her friend. This gives him the perfect opportunity to strike two birds with one stone.
The following day was a Saturday, so he takes the day off to go “hunting and fishing” — or that’s what he told his wife. His wife was taking over the bakery for that day so he was free.
He takes the plane to a small one-room cabin he has in the woods. He has the perfect plan for any serial killer. He’ll take the pastries to the house but slip some pills in the pastry so the two girls are defenseless.
The next weekend came and he took the girls their pastries and they were grateful. Night fell and it was the time to strike. The wife and kids were at her mother’s house so this was perfect. Her window was unlocked and it was perfect.
While they were in the kitchen, he climbed into her room and hid. They return to her room and he takes his pastry knife and stabs the two girls, killing them both. The friend’s body was found in a river in six months, but the other was never found and no one knows where she is.