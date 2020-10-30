3rd Place Elementary Division

'The Clown' by Katelynn Hall, age 9, White Plains Elementary
One dark and scary night, a babysitter was going to babysit some kids. The parents said she could watch TV downstairs because the kids were asleep.
It was very cold down there, but good thing there was a blanket on the couch.
The only thing that did not feel right was the very, very scary clown statue.
So she covered it with the blanket. But she could still see the pointy hat. So she called the parents and asked if she could move it.
The parents said they did not have one. They said get the kids and get out of the house.
She called 911, but the clown got away and was never seen again.