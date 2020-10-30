2nd Place, Middle School Division

‘Midnight and Murders’ by Morgan Perry, age 13, The Donoho School
It was a dreary night in Bloomington, Indiana. I was walking home from my dreadful radiation job after I had worked overtime.
I was on Johnson Street about to turn onto Woodland Drive. I was walking fairly fast to get home quickly and finally get some well-deserved rest.
When I turned the corner I saw a black cat. I didn’t really think much of the little feline and told him to shoo and he went on. I walked a little while more, and there he was again. I shooed him once more, but he stayed put this time. I stomped and waved my arms to get him to move. He, of course, had other intentions and stayed still once more.
I must have been very sleep deprived because I could’ve sworn I heard him speak. I rubbed my eyes as if I was trying to awaken myself from an odd dream, but this was no dream. I wanted to make sure I wasn’t delusional, so I said hello to the cat. He responded in a low monotonous voice saying, “Hello Oliver Smith.”
I was petrified, and I could barely move a muscle. I finally got the courage to ask how he knew my name. He responded, “Oh Oliver, I know everything about you.”
He then started to change and shift into a human-like form. I wanted to run away, but my curiosity convinced me to stay.
He transformed into a being that looked spookily similar to my son, but not entirely. My son has blond hair, blue eyes, and is a happy kid. This thing had black hair, red eyes, and seemed troubled.
This disturbed me so I yelled, “What have you done to my son?!”
“What do you mean, Dad? It’s me, Kevin!” he replied.
He continued to talk and make an attempt to convince me that he was my son. The more he talked I felt myself being entranced.
He looked at me and said, “You are going to be very useful, dear Oliver.” I then felt something enter my body and everything went black.
I woke up two days later without any knowledge of what happened or where I was. I was strapped to a table in an empty room. Someone walked in, and they looked terrified of me.
I asked them what happened and why I was here, but they just turned the TV on. I was dumbfounded by what I saw. My picture was plastered across every TV channel for murdering 14 people.
I’ve been locked up in some mental hospital for four years now. I waste my remaining days in an empty room, and I often find myself wondering about that night.
Many think that the endless hours of radiation messed with my head, or that I’m a paranoid schizophrenic, but I know what actually happened that night, and I wonder how different my life would be right now if I had taken the long way home.