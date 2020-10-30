2nd Place, High School Division

‘Hide and Seek’ by Carter Stremmel, age 16, The Donoho School
After our high school football game, my friends and I decided to go up to Fort McClellan and play our favorite game: hide and seek. Our rules for hide and seek are pretty simple.
1. The hiders have 5 minutes to go from home base to hide anywhere in the Fort.
2. After the 5-minute time frame, the seeker has an hour to find everyone.
3. When/if you are found, you must help the seeker look for others.
4. If the hour runs out, you must return to home base in the Medical Mall parking lot.
Once we get to home base, I grab the hat of names (which we use every time we play hide and seek) and start to pick out a name. Reaching in slowly and in an overly dramatic way, I pluck and unfold one of the seven slivers of paper with my friends’ names. I read out the name on the paper: “Olivia!”
After a couple of minutes of banter, and putting everything together, Olivia closes her eyes as we all begin fanning out in different directions, and the 5-minute “hiding” clock starts.
I immediately go to the barracks right next to the Medical Mall, hoping she will walk right past me since it’s so close. The 5-minute timer goes off right as I get there, and I am left alone to sit in this cold, damp, pitch-black barracks.
Patiently waiting, I hear Olivia’s footsteps outside the barracks come closer and I start to panic. After about 10 seconds of silence, I hear her footsteps slowly patter away. She had run past me.
Fifteen minutes before the timer goes off, however, I begin to hear the footsteps of several people outside, and soon I realize I’m the last to be found.
I hear whispering and a loud creaking as the group of people slides open the metal door and comes into the barracks with their flashlights. They’re happy they found the last person, and I’m happy I don't have to sit in this cold and damp barracks anymore.
However, as we prepare to leave, the metal door slams shut in front of us. After tugging on the door with no success, we begin looking around with our flashlights for another exit. As we look around, we start to catch a glimpse of smoke rising throughout the room.
We panic and begin coughing as we continue trying to find a way out. We tug and tug on the thick, metal sliding door. We punch at boarded up windows. We scream for help. None worked in our favor.
Becoming more and more nauseated and woozy, I try looking around to find comfort in my friends around me. I knew that this could be the end, and I wanted to seek solace in my friends.
However, as I’m looking, I noticed there are only five figures around me. Falling unconscious and helpless to the cold, hard ground, my last thought is where was Olivi — .