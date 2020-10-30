2nd Place Elementary Division

'The Evil Daycare Teacher' by Embry Haynes, age 8, Coosa Valley Elementary
A long time ago there lived a little girl named Emily. Her mom, Jessica, was very nice but she was busy all the time. Since she stayed so busy, Emily needed to go to daycare during the day.
It was time for bed and Jessica asked Emily to go upstairs and lay down. Emily was so excited to start her new daycare that she could barely sleep.
The next morning she woke up and jumped out of bed. “Good morning, Mom!” Emily said.
“Good morning!” Mom replied. “Are you ready for daycare, Emily?”
“Yes! I am SO ready!” Emily shouted. “I have all of my stuff ready to go!”
“OK, well, it’s time to go. Make sure you have your lunchbox!” her mom said.
An hour later, they arrived at the daycare. “Whoa! This is so cool!” said Emily.
Emily started running towards her classroom and accidentally bumped into a lady wearing all black and big glasses.
“Oh I am so sorry!” Emily apologized. “Oh, it’s OK!” the lady replied. “Are you my teacher?” Emily asked. “Well, yes I am! I am Mrs. Smith. What is your name, cutie?” the teacher asked.
“My name is Emily. I like your name, Mrs. Smith.” Mrs. Smith politely replied, “Thank you!”
Lunch time came and the teacher stood up in front of the class. “Time to go to lunch, kids,” said Mrs. Smith. The kids all started shouting, “Yay! Lunchtime! I am so hungry! Let’s go!”
One of the students, Max, asked, “What are we having for lunch, Mrs. Smith?” “Pizza,” she replied with an evil look on her face.
Mrs. Smith may look nice, but deep inside, she could not stand those kids. She couldn’t wait for the opportunity to poison their lunch!
One by one, as she prepared the plates for each kid, she sprinkled a little bit of poison on each slice as she smiled and laughed her evil laugh.
“Here you go kids! Eat up!” Mrs. Smith said with a creepy grin.
Emily felt like something wasn’t right. “Mrs. Smith, I’m not hungry,” Emily said as she watched the other kids dig in.
Max started looking green and sick. “What’s wrong Max?” said Mrs. Smith. “My stomach hurts and I feel sick,” he replied. “Go to the bathroom if you feel sick.” she said.
Max gets up to go to the restroom but before he can make it to the door, he passes out. Next thing you know, each kid starts passing out in their seats.
“Poison! You gave them poison!” Emily exclaimed. Emily tried to run out of the room, but the teacher stopped her by blocking the door.
“You will never get away, Emily!” the teacher said. Right as Mrs. Smith was reaching for some rope to tie up Emily, the announcer said, “Mrs. Smith, will you please send Emily to the office for check out?”
Emily was able to get away. Emily never stepped into that creepy daycare ever again.