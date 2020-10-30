1st Place, Middle School Division

‘Books’ by Ava Abbott, age 12, Williams Intermediate School
Your daughter Lily loves to read books. All the books you have ever gotten her were fairy tales and sweet novels about unicorns, fairies and all. But for her 13th birthday, you decided to get her a classic horror book.
On her birthday, Lily had unwrapped all the presents you had given her so far and with one of her biggest grins said, “Thank you for all my presents!” As you giggle a little, you tell her, “But that’s where you’re wrong. I actually saved the best for last.”
She closes her eyes and puts out her hands, ready to grab her last present. You take the classic book “Dracula” from a bag and put it into her hands.
Lily immediately pops her eyes open to see the book in her hands, but instead of one of her amazed or shocked look on her face like you expected, it was instead a look of worry.
You ask her if she didn’t like it, and she says, “No, I like it. It’s just … when I read book, they come to life and I don’t know if I can handle a scary —”
“You’ll be all right,” you say to reassure her. Lily looks at the book and says, “All right, I’ll give it a try,” as she starts to flip through the first few pages.
You head to the kitchen to get the cake and ice cream, and as you get the ice cream from the fridge you hear a scream from the party room. You drop the ice cream and dash to the party room, where Lily was waiting.
You enter the party room to see the “Dracula” book laying open without a single word in it. Laying on the floor next to it, as pale as a ghost, is Lily.
You kneel down to her chest to hear if she is still breathing. You hear her say, “I told you … when I read, the books come to life.” As she takes her last breath, you hear a bat shriek behind you.