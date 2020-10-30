1st Place, High School Division

‘The Devil’s Heart’ by Walker Bodiford, age 14, The Donoho School
It was June 30, 1978, and the police had just taken California's most notorious killer into custody. It had taken five years for the most wanted serial killer to be caught. It was done by San Francisco Police Chief Bob Thomas.
Later, Chief Bob talked to the press saying, “We will go to court first thing tommorow seeking the death penalty for Mr. Tom Graves.”
Catching this killer was wonderful for the town, and also for Chief Bob’s son, who desperately needed a heart transplant. So, if Tom Graves was sentenced to death, his organs would go to other needy people around the world.
In court the next day, Mr. Graves gave his testimony. He claimed, “After my heart transplant I would hear the voice of the devil telling me to go dig holes in different places. And then, he tells me who to go and kill, and I dump the body in the hole,” he sadly exclaimed.
The jury was horrified as he went on with the story. Minutes later, the judge sentenced the death penalty upon Mr. Graves, effective immediately.
About an hour later, Chief Bob’s son, Tim, was prepped for surgery, and four hours later he was in recovery. Unfortunately, there was a complication during surgery, and he was left in a coma.
Five months later, Tim woke up from his coma and was able to go home, since he fully healed while he was in the coma. Tim was feeling well enough to take care of himself, so Chief Bob was able to go back to work.
Later that day, Chief Bob walked home to find Tim playing with their beautiful white dog, Snowflake. Sadly, when he came home the next day, Tim was crying because Snowflake ran away. Chief Bob wasn’t fond of the dog, so he didn’t care.
Soon after, Chief Bob was stressed out from work. He walked into his expansive yard to look at flowers. As he started walking, he saw a disturbed area that looked like it had been dug and refilled, so he started to investigate this mysterious hole. He used his hands to dig through the dry dirt, when he found the cold corpse of a white-furred dog, Snowflake!
Chief Bob ran around to the front of the house in a panic. He saw Tim digging a large hole with an insane look on his face. The Chief whispered softly, “Tim, what are you doing?”
Minutes later the police got a call about a gunshot heard close by. When the police arrived, bloodstained dirt was covering the warm corpse of their chief.
Exactly one year later, the police arrested Tim Thomas for patricide and the murder of 16 individuals. In court, he was given the death sentence and his organs are to be salvaged.
His liver went to Asia, his kidneys to Europe, but his heart stayed in California, waiting for its next victim.