1st Place Elementary Division

The Mystery of the Dolls By Ella Claire Curtis, age 8, Coosa Valley Elementary
Eloise tried her hardest not to touch them as she walked by them every day to go play with her other toys. She couldn’t help but stare at them. The dolls’ long dresses were made of old materials, stained with age from maybe 100 years ago. Their eyes were black and blue, sewn with tiny strands of thread.
The dolls smelled like old clothes that had been packed away for a very long time. Every now and then Eloise thought they smelled like smoke. Eloise gently touched the lace on the edge of one of their dresses. Spots of black were all over their torn dresses. These dolls had sat on the dresser for as long as she could remember.
That night, she lay in her bed and could not sleep. Eloise had a strange feeling that she was being watched. She got up to get a glass of warm milk. As she came back up the stairs, she heard a click and saw the light from her bedroom come on and heard a noise. She started shaking and breathing hard.
Eloise tip-toed down the hall towards her room. Her heart started pounding. She turned the corner and immediately ran into her mother.
“I heard you downstairs, are you OK?” her mother said as she hugged her.
“I felt like I was being watched and I couldn’t sleep and I feel like you won’t tell me the truth about them,” Eloise blurted out.
“About who?” her mom asked.
“The dolls!” Eloise said.
“You’re letting all those creepy shows you watch make you scared,” Mom said. “Now go to bed.”
Eloise climbed into the bed still wondering why her mother never told her anything about the dolls. Her mom turned off the light and shut the door. Eloise fell asleep and dreamed about going into a really old house.
There were cobwebs in the corners. Shelves of books covered the walls. On one of the shelves was a picture of a little girl holding the dolls. Eloise picked up the picture. On the back of it, there was a note that said, “1920 — Elizabeth Moore.”
Eloise woke up. It was morning. She ran down the stairs. “Mom! Who was Elizabeth Moore?”
Mom stopped and stared at Eloise. “How do you know anything about her?”
Eloise said she had a dream about the dolls and about Elizabeth. “I saw her picture with the dolls.”
Mom said, “Elizabeth was your great-great-grandmother. She was mysteriously saved from a house fire. Her dolls were lost.”
Eloise screamed, “But how are they in my room if they were lost?”
Mom looked so confused. They both ran up the stairs and went into Eloise’s room.
The dolls were nowhere to be found.
Was this Eloise’s imagination? Were the dolls really in her room?
Only a faint smell of smoke floated through the air.