Latest News

Bill would create panel to move Alabama judges
State

Bill would create panel to move Alabama judges

Whites Gap dogs daunting to competitive cyclists
Calhoun County

Whites Gap dogs daunting to competitive cyclists

Local counselor seeks to help first responders suffering from PTSD
Calhoun County

Local counselor seeks to help first responders suffering from PTSD

Anniston leaders believe new interactive zoning map will help bring in businesses
Business

Anniston leaders believe new interactive zoning map will help bring in businesses

Grand jury indicts 4 on assault charges in connection with beating of Sylacauga High School student
State

Grand jury indicts 4 on assault charges in connection with beating of Sylacauga High School student

Look Back ... to new leadership at Chamber, 1942
History

Look Back ... to new leadership at Chamber, 1942

Cleburne County

Cleburne County Board of Education approves amendment to 2017 budget

Officials say pension fund for Anniston police and firefighters in better shape
Anniston

Officials say pension fund for Anniston police and firefighters in better shape

Nation & World News

Scalded Arizona girl faced horrors; including living with sex offender
Nation & World

Scalded Arizona girl faced horrors; including living with sex offender

The 5-year-old girl's biological mother longs to see her. 

Nation & World

Republicans rewrite rules to vote Scott Pruitt through as EPA head after Dems boycott

Nation & World

Va. seeks answers on whether customs officials at Dulles complied with court order on detainees

Nation & World

Experts: U.N. withdrawal proposed by Rogers wouldn’t help America

Nation & World

Blunt praises Trump's Supreme Court pick, Democrats more circumspect





Sports

AU’s Horace Spencer questionable for Alabama game
Auburn

AU’s Horace Spencer questionable for Alabama game

AUBURN — Auburn’s starting power forward is injured.

Jacksonville State

JSU recruiting: Handley safety joins Gamecocks

Opinion

Joe Medley: NCAA should love those who love them back

Auburn

Four-star AU signee Devan Barrett wants playing time as a freshman

High School

Prep basketball: Brazier’s shot sends Piedmont girls past Wellborn

National Sports

Signing-day standouts Jalen Harris, My-King Johnson give Cats, RichRod something to dream on
Colleges

Signing-day standouts Jalen Harris, My-King Johnson give Cats, RichRod something to dream on

Long, rangy Phoenix high schoolers could give UA the pass-rushers its been looking for. 

NFL

PFW Facebook LIVE On-Demand: Previewing Super Bowl LI

Colleges

Basketball outlook: Auburn at Alabama

NFL

Hub Arkush's preview of Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

NFL

Hub Arkush: Two years after Malcolm Butler's pick, will another New England Patriots' super star-in-waiting emerge?

Opinion

Donald Trump and Anniston Army Depot
Editorials

Donald Trump and Anniston Army Depot

Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign included a mishmash of Republican policies and promises such as strengthening the U.S. military and stopping the exodus of American jobs to other countries.

Speak Out

Letter to the editor: Isn't it time to shut up?

Op-Ed Columns

George Will: Where Justice Scalia was wrong

Bumper Sticker

How do you like your wings, hot or mild?

Editorials

The Anniston Star's 2017 Citizen of the Year

Features

JSU grad carves out a career doing a little bit of everything
Features

JSU grad carves out a career doing a little bit of everything

Several summers ago, a young piano player named Coty Cockrell found himself working at a performing arts camp in his home state of North Carolina. On his first day, he showed up, ready to work with whatever students needed his help, but found himself unprepared when he received his marching orders.

Humor

Through the Looking Glass

Small Talk

Longtime DD Club adviser to retire

Lisa Davis

May we have s’more Girl Scout cookies?

Humor

Through the Looking Glass

Trending

Rita Ora thrilled for Beyonce and Jay Z

Rita Ora thrilled for Beyonce and Jay Z

Rita Ora says she is thrilled that her former boss Jay Z and his wife Beyoncé are expecting twins.

Thomas Sadoski: 'Amanda Seyfried is already a great mom'

Little Mix shocked by Cabello's Fifth Harmony exit

Kim Kardashian West wants attackers punished

Frank Ocean slammed as a 'scam artist, fraud and hypocrite'

Community

Salute to … Ataliya Morgan

Salute to … Ataliya Morgan

Pvt. Ataliya Morgan of Anniston graduated Dec. 9, 2016, from basic training in the U.S. Marines. She is a graduate of Jacksonville High School and is in Platoon 4044 November Co.

Salute to … Sierra Guerrero

Cheaha Regional Humane Society: Jack

League For Animal Welfare: Jackson

Anniston Animal Shelter: Bama

Toys “R” Us donates $2,000 towards Toys for Tots

Congrats to … Shorter University students

Entertainment

New program at Berman Museum explores ‘This Day in History’
Entertainment

New program at Berman Museum explores ‘This Day in History’

The Berman Museum in Annsiton presents a new program called “This Day in History” every Saturday in February.

Artists in Action

Iceland is the star of photo exhibit, program

Entertainment

With hard work and humility, JSU grad lands job in TV production

Entertainment

HIDE-AND-SEEK: Oxford’s Emiley Cox is a contestant on the CBS reality show ‘Hunted’

Books

That month that Ayelet Waldman spent taking tiny doses of LSD

Food

Wines for Valentine’s don’t have to be pricey
Wine

Wines for Valentine’s don’t have to be pricey

Gentle readers, since the inception of this column, I have offered subtle reminders about Valentine’s Day. If there is a significant other in your life, a valentine remembrance might be in order.

Southern Cooking

How to build a better meatloaf

Wine

The new rules for pairing wine and food

Food

GOT LEFTOVERS? Turn that stockpile of bread and milk into something yummy

Southern Cooking

It’s finally soup weather

Faith

The changing nature of America’s irreligious explained

The changing nature of America’s irreligious explained

A recent survey of the religious profile of the 115th Congress revealed that despite the increase in the number of Americans who claim no religious affiliation, members of Congress are overwhelmingly religious, with only one member identifying as having no religion.

COMMENTARY: What the Bible says about welcoming refugees

Will having faith make my life easier?

Will having faith make my life easier?

Keys to faith: Weaver’s Martha Waldrip has provided soundtrack to worship for 73 years

Is it important to be humble?