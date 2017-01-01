A Talladega man was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia this morning by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
SYLACAUGA – At its Tuesday night meeting, the City Council is going to consider funding the 2017 Magic of Marble Festival.
Like people everywhere, Talladega residents are preparing to say goodbye to 2016 and greet 2017 with loud noises and alcohol.
“This ensures that we continue receiving the 5311 grant funds in order for us to continue providing transportation services to the citizens of St. Clair County.”
A tall fence remains around areas of the property, and the public is asked to stay off the former Avondale Mills plant site until the city clears the 28-acre plot of all possible hazards.
The break-in took place sometime between 1:20 a.m. and 1:46 a.m.
TALLADEGA -- A car chase in Talladega on Wednesday night ended with a one-vehicle crash that killed a Munford man and seriously injured an Anniston man. The case remained under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Thursday evening.
A band of storms dumped heavy rain on parts of the South in the last week, but the band bypassed the areas hardest hit by long-running dry conditions. In Alabama, that means more than a quarter of the state remains in severe to exceptional drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report.
TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County sheriff’s deputies are investigating half a dozen different alleged felony property crimes that have been reported since Christmas weekend, according to incident and offense reports.
SYLACAUGA -- Jack’s has moved into its new restaurant in downtown and is open for business.
CHILDERSBURG – A late scoring flurry by Childersburg’s high school boys basketball team fended off a rally by Keith in a 62-52 win at the Coosa River Catfish Classic in Childersburg’s gymnasium Thursday night.
At the end of the day, no decision is going to please all of the bystanders. That’s why this is a unique opportunity for Talladega College president Dr. Billy Hawkins to lead.
LINCOLN -- The Precious Joy Lynn Goodwine fourth annual toy drive and memorial birthday celebration was a great success.
Kingston Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Byron White said plans are in motion to build a Christian Life Center to serve the Alpine community and beyond.