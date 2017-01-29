Latest News

OPINION: Make the NFL's Pro Bowl watchable again

Today, many of the NFL’s elite … wait, some of the NFL’s best … no, let me try this again ...

Childersburg boys use late surge to claim senior night win over Sylacauga

PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Talladega boys down Lincoln for 20th victory of season

No. 15 Talladega College men will look for conference win over visiting Southern University at New Orleans on Saturday

Talladega's Ashton Duncan claims 2nd Daily Home Player of Week honor of the season

Last-minute Obama order on lead ammunition hampers hunters, fishermen (opinion)

As Barack Obama finished his second term as U.S. president, the media reported that he was planting land mines for the new Trump administration. 

ANTHONY COOK: An open letter to ‘police brutality in Talladega’ videographer Landon Brooks from a real journalist (opinion)

DR. MICHAEL TODD FREEMAN: The difference maker in education

Disturbing child sex trend has shocking source, calls for common-sense response (opinion)

MIKE LANDERS: Obama was my president, and now Trump is my president (opinion)

HARDY JACKSON: ‘To Everything There is a Season’

In most parts of this country of ours, folks are content with four seasons: summer, fall, winter and spring.  Each is defined by changes in temperature and such.

DaVita teammates give $2,000 to Talladega’s Red Door Kitchen

Deadline fast approaching for 2017 municipal electric scholarship applications

Childersburg High among schools receiving Power to Play grants from Alabama Power Foundation

HARDY JACKSON: All these spam-senders seem to know me pretty well, sort of (column)

MICHAEL BROOKS: Set a guard over my mouth (column)

Sometimes we say things we shouldn't and violate the privacy of others by calling it prayer concern.

ANDY WAITS: When family becomes an idol (column)

MICHAEL BROOKS: Things beyond our control (column)

MICHAEL BROOKS: Moving past the ‘what if’s’ of life (column)