Latest News

Sports

SHANE DUNAWAY'S NFL PICKS: Packers have tough assignment in visiting Giants

SHANE DUNAWAY'S NFL PICKS: Packers have tough assignment in visiting Giants

While four playoff teams take some earned time off via a bye week, the remaining eight will battle this weekend to keep Super Bowl dreams alive.

WILL HEATH: Not much historical precedent for Kiffin, Bama saga

Jae’Lyn Russ leads Talladega boys past Cleburne County 73-36

Coach accepts blame as Sylacauga boys see big lead slip away in home loss to Central Clay County

Sylacauga boys will be top-seeded for Talladega County basketball tournament

Opinion

NAACP should be thankful Sessions will enforce the law as attorney general (opinion)

NAACP should be thankful Sessions will enforce the law as attorney general (opinion)

As America’s attorney general, Jeff Sessions’ job will be to enforce our laws.

An open letter to Congressman Rogers about ethics, Obamacare (opinion)

Thanks to Alabama police on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (opinion)

Want the Talladega College band at the inauguration? Help them get there

Questions for Talladega College president about TC band playing at Trump's inauguration (opinion)

Life

DOSE OF DEBBIE: Being on time is not exactly my forte, but on this occasion, I just plain missed

DOSE OF DEBBIE: Being on time is not exactly my forte, but on this occasion, I just plain missed

To say I am late to "everything" would be an understatement.

HARDY JACKSON: All the news that’s fit to fake

Lincoln resident, Southern States employee Kristin Harville earns national certification

Aunt Sister: Two Scooby Doo sheets to the wind? If only … (column)

Austin Edward Cody is recipient of Brakefield Terminal Illness Family Impact Scholarship

Religion

MICHAEL BROOKS: Moving past the ‘what if’s’ of life (column)

MICHAEL BROOKS: Moving past the ‘what if’s’ of life (column)

Many of us are tormented with “what if’s” in our lives. “What if I’d gone to the doctor sooner?” or “What if I’d not driven that route that day?” or “What if I’d been morally stronger?”

Christian music group Dominion will hold CD release celebration Jan. 22 at B.B. Comer High School auditorium

Christian Life Center in the works for Alpine community

MICHAEL BROOKS: : On making peace (column)

Most groups ever set to perform at Pell City’s annual music event