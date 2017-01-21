Latest News

Sylacauga boys use 29-point 2nd quarter to punch their ticket to county tournament final

SYLACAUGA -- A 29-point second quarter sprung Sylacauga’s high school boys basketball team past Talladega County Central, 72-66, in a Talladega County Tournament semifinal Friday.

Talladega boys rally late for victory over Childersburg, berth in county tourney final

Sylacauga girls use strong defensive effort to down Munford, advance to championship game

Camille Buckhanon records triple-double, helps shorthanded Talladega girls advance to tourney final

TC Central boys hold off late Lincoln rally, advance to county tourney semifinals

Daily Home played role in Talladega College inauguration opportunity (opinion)

Local folks here know and recognize that attention on this matter was started by Anthony Cook and The Daily Home.

50th anniversary of Lurleen Wallace inauguration passes with portrait still missing from Capitol rotunda (opinion)

The presidency: Hope and change for whom? (opinion)

Help for St. Clair Co. Sheriff's Boys Ranch appreciated

Marching Tornadoes sendoff was taste of what’s possible in Talladega (opinion)

Houston Elementary 2nd 9 weeks honor roll

All As

HARDY JACKSON: New York not only locale that holds a “drop” for New Year’s

DOSE OF DEBBIE: Being on time is not exactly my forte, but on this occasion, I just plain missed

HARDY JACKSON: All the news that’s fit to fake

Lincoln resident, Southern States employee Kristin Harville earns national certification

MICHAEL BROOKS: Set a guard over my mouth (column)

Sometimes we say things we shouldn't and violate the privacy of others by calling it prayer concern.

ANDY WAITS: When family becomes an idol (column)

MICHAEL BROOKS: Things beyond our control (column)

MICHAEL BROOKS: Moving past the ‘what if’s’ of life (column)