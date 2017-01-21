After weeks of anticipation, the Talladega College Marching Tornadoes Band proudly marched down the streets of Washington, D.C., onto Pennsylvania Avenue and into history.
MOODY – St. Clair County continues to grow as a groundbreaking ceremony was held earlier this week.
TALLADEGA -- The Talladega police officer who was terminated after posting two racist memes on his personal Facebook page will have his appeal before the Civil Service Board on Monday morning starting at 9. The hearing is expected to be completed Monday.
SYLACAUGA – Noted historian Dr. Leah Rawls Atkins will tell the story of two of her great-grandfathers’ participation in the American Civil War on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at B.B. Comer Memorial Library.
TALLADEGA -- The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and Talladega police are investigating several business and residential burglaries reported this week, according to incident and offense reports.
PELL CITY -- Pell City Schools facilities Supervisor Gary Mozingo updated the Board of Education this week about construction projects underway at various schools, including the installation of the new roof at Iola Roberts Elementary School.
TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man was being held on a $20,000 bond Friday for absconding and failure to register as a sex offender following his involvement in a traffic accident.
TALLADEGA -- A woman arrested and charged with shoplifting Gummy Worms from the Family Dollar on Battle Street is being served with several other warrants from various agencies.
OAK GROVE – For years, the Town Council has been discussing the installation of new playground equipment for its walking track park.
EF 1 tornado touches down on Cropwell’s Treasure Island on Thursday; more severe weather possible tonight, Saturday (with photos)
CROPWELL -- St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Assistant Direct Patrice Kurzejeski said an EF1 tornado struck Treasure Island in Cropwell on Thursday night.
SYLACAUGA -- A 29-point second quarter sprung Sylacauga’s high school boys basketball team past Talladega County Central, 72-66, in a Talladega County Tournament semifinal Friday.
