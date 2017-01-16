Latest News

Talladega County Central boys hold off Winterboro 61-59 in area matchup

ALPINE -- Talladega County Central’s high school boys basketball team held on for a 61-59 win over Class 1A, Area 7 rival Winterboro on Friday, but not without a little confusion in the game’s final second.

Tierra Dark scores 43 as Sylacauga girls hold off rival Talladega 66-61 in thriller

SHANE DUNAWAY'S NFL PICKS: Falcons vs. Seahawks should make for exciting football

WILL HEATH: Perfection means more in college football than in other sports, but it's difficult to achieve

Prep football: After solid run at Victory Christian, Sanders takes over Donoho program

LEW GILLILAND: Thank you and farewell, Mr. President (opinion)

While I disagree with many of Obama’s policies and hope President-elect Donald Trump reverses them, I admire the departing president for a number of reasons ...

Obamacare failed in more ways than one (opinion)

WHO DESERVES WHAT? Small-town politics brings unneeded discord to recent Talladega City Council meeting (opinion)

Bama players fail to respect the National Anthem (opinion)

Affordable Care Act – Who cares for whom? (opinion)

HARDY JACKSON: New York not only locale that holds a “drop” for New Year’s

On New Year’s Eve, I went to bed shortly after 9 p.m., just like I always do, unless the game I am watching is a close one. Then I might stay up.

DOSE OF DEBBIE: Being on time is not exactly my forte, but on this occasion, I just plain missed

HARDY JACKSON: All the news that’s fit to fake

Lincoln resident, Southern States employee Kristin Harville earns national certification

Aunt Sister: Two Scooby Doo sheets to the wind? If only … (column)

ANDY WAITS: When family becomes an idol (column)

Sadly, many do not have the right understanding of the proper role family (biological and spiritual) should play in the Christian life. Instead, many have (perhaps unknowingly) placed family on a platform above or equal to the worship of God.

MICHAEL BROOKS: Things beyond our control (column)

MICHAEL BROOKS: Moving past the ‘what if’s’ of life (column)

Christian music group Dominion will hold CD release celebration Jan. 22 at B.B. Comer High School auditorium