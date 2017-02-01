WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump nominated federal Judge Neil M. Gorsuch on Tuesday to fill the Supreme Court seat of the late Antonin Scalia, choosing a Western appeals court judge seen as the most likely choice from Trump's shortlist to win Senate confirmation.
SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga fire Chief Jon Williams was recognized for his 25 years of service to the city Tuesday.
SYLACAUGA -- On behalf of Santa at www.SantaMagic.com, Bryan Taunton presented Beverly White, director of the Arc of South Talladega County, with a donation of $1,641.
ROCKFORD -- A spokesman for the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon no arrest has been made in a Jan. 25 shooting.
ASHVILLE – There were some tense moments at last week’s St. Clair County Board of Education meeting between board members John DeGaris and Angie Cobb. And it all had to do with out-of-state travel for various employees.
SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School played host to a day long training session in Code.org to help teachers learn how to incorporate coding into curriculum.
PELL CITY -- The St. Clair County Chapter of The Literacy Council of Central Alabama is looking for adult spellers to participate in its annual “Great Grown-Up Spelling Bee.”
TALLADEGA COUNTY -- An Alpine woman in the Talladega County Metro Jail on Tuesday afternoon was served with a warrant charging her with felony theft.
LINCOLN -- Voith Industrial Services and its subsidiary, Helix Systems Inc., have a new name.
TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Authorities in Talladega County are investigating two more apparently unrelated home burglaries, according to incident and offense reports available Tuesday.
TALLADEGA -- Talladega’s high school boys basketball team fell to Oxford 79-67 on senior night Tuesday at Chuck Miller Arena.
MONTGOMERY -- During the past couple of months, everywhere I go people continually ask me why in the world the Legislature could not simply put the issue of whether they could vote for or against a lottery on the November ballot.
Wilby Wallace III of Jacksonville recently retired after a combined total of 30 years and 10 months of Air Force active duty and 18 years of federal Civil Service.
Sometimes we say things we shouldn't and violate the privacy of others by calling it prayer concern.