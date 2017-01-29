This year's event carries a Hollywood Red Carpet theme and promises a night of food, dancing and music with a meaningful focus.
WASHINGTON -- Vice President Mike Pence promised thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered for the March for Life that Donald Trump's administration will keep its pledge to name a conservative to the Supreme Court.
TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating the theft of a car before it could be impounded, according to detective Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force arrested two people on charges of possession of methamphetamine Thursday night.
SYLACAUGA -- A Sylacauga man who had previously served time in prison for manslaughter was arrested Thursday and charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm as well as possession of marijuana, according to records at the Talladega County Metro Jail.
ANNISTON -- Twenty civilian workers at the Anniston Army Depot will be let go Feb. 6, with hundreds more to follow unless depot officials learn that a federal hiring freeze exempts civilian workers who support the military.
ASHVILLE – The St. Clair County Board of Education approved a resolution recently requesting that the Alabama Legislature introduce and pass legislation amending the boundaries of the five districts from which certain members of the BOE are elected.
SYLACAUGA – “Portraits of a People: Creek Indian Leaders” is the title of the next brown bag adult series lecture Wednesday at B.B. Comer Memorial Library.
SYLACAUGA – The city will play host to a reception at City Hall for retiring fire Chief Jon Williams on Tuesday from 2 to 3 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Gov. Robert Bentley said Wednesday that he sees a bright future for Alabama under a Trump administration — despite an early gaffe that left Alabama off the first list of major infrastructure projects sent to the new president.
Today, many of the NFL’s elite … wait, some of the NFL’s best … no, let me try this again ...
As Barack Obama finished his second term as U.S. president, the media reported that he was planting land mines for the new Trump administration.
In most parts of this country of ours, folks are content with four seasons: summer, fall, winter and spring. Each is defined by changes in temperature and such.
Sometimes we say things we shouldn't and violate the privacy of others by calling it prayer concern.