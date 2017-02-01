Latest News

Sports

Oxford boys score 15 points from foul line in 4th quarter, down Talladega 79-67

TALLADEGA -- Talladega’s high school boys basketball team fell to Oxford 79-67 on senior night Tuesday at Chuck Miller Arena.

Hope Academy boys use big 3rd quarter to pull away, down Clay County Christian 90-58

Houston Ford leads Comer to pair of wins, selected Daily Home Player of the Week

Tierra Dark averages 21.5 points in 2 wins, selected Daily Home Player of the Week

OPINION: Make the NFL's Pro Bowl watchable again

Opinion

STEVE FLOWERS: Alabama must be allowed to vote on gambling (column)

MONTGOMERY -- During the past couple of months, everywhere I go people continually ask me why in the world the Legislature could not simply put the issue of whether they could vote for or against a lottery on the November ballot.

WALTER WILLIAMS: Lower conduct standards for liberals (column)

How real journalism is supposed to work (opinion)

Clinton, Obama supporters should step aside, let Trump lead (opinion)

Last-minute Obama order on lead ammunition hampers hunters, fishermen (opinion)

Life

Wallace retires from successful military career

Wilby Wallace III of Jacksonville recently retired after a combined total of 30 years and 10 months of Air Force active duty and 18 years of federal Civil Service.

HARDY JACKSON: ‘To Everything There is a Season’

DaVita teammates give $2,000 to Talladega’s Red Door Kitchen

Deadline fast approaching for 2017 municipal electric scholarship applications

Childersburg High among schools receiving Power to Play grants from Alabama Power Foundation

Religion

MICHAEL BROOKS: Set a guard over my mouth (column)

Sometimes we say things we shouldn't and violate the privacy of others by calling it prayer concern.

ANDY WAITS: When family becomes an idol (column)

MICHAEL BROOKS: Things beyond our control (column)

MICHAEL BROOKS: Moving past the ‘what if’s’ of life (column)