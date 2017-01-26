Latest News

Sycamore seniors say it’s time to stop littering

Sycamore seniors say it’s time to stop littering

SYCAMORE – They’re a group of six to eight senior citizens who are constantly picking up litter along the roads in this quiet, proud community, and they’ve had enough of people throwing litter on the roadsides here and across Talladega County.

Sports

Talladega boys crack Class 5A Top 10 basketball rankings

Talladega boys crack Class 5A Top 10 basketball rankings

TALLADEGA -- Talladega’s high school boys basketball team made its first appearance of the season in the Alabama Sports Writers Association basketball rankings late Wednesday night.

Mike Holliday named new head football coach at Victory Christian

PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Childersburg boys down Leeds, wrap up area title

Signups underway for youth baseball, softball, T-ball in Talladega, Lincoln

Lincoln boys earn berths in state, national bowling tournaments

Opinion

Disturbing child sex trend has shocking source, calls for common-sense response (opinion)

Disturbing child sex trend has shocking source, calls for common-sense response (opinion)

TALLADEGA -- The most troubling report so far this year appeared in Sunday’s edition of The Daily Home.

MIKE LANDERS: Obama was my president, and now Trump is my president (opinion)

Let’s examine Medicare for all (opinion)

Lincoln officer cleared in fatal shooting deserves thanks (opinion)

STEVE FLOWERS: Maybe it’s time for a woman governor in Alabama (opinion)

Life

DaVita teammates give $2,000 to Talladega’s Red Door Kitchen

DaVita teammates give $2,000 to Talladega’s Red Door Kitchen

TALLADEGA -- DaVita Kidney Care, a division of DaVita Inc. and a leading provider of kidney care services, recently announced a $2,000 contribution to the Talladega Red Door Kitchen.

Deadline fast approaching for 2017 municipal electric scholarship applications

Childersburg High among schools receiving Power to Play grants from Alabama Power Foundation

HARDY JACKSON: All these spam-senders seem to know me pretty well, sort of (column)

DOSE OF DEBBIE: Remembering a night when, just as my heart sank, I was touched by an angel

Religion

MICHAEL BROOKS: Set a guard over my mouth (column)

MICHAEL BROOKS: Set a guard over my mouth (column)

Sometimes we say things we shouldn't and violate the privacy of others by calling it prayer concern.

ANDY WAITS: When family becomes an idol (column)

ANDY WAITS: When family becomes an idol

MICHAEL BROOKS: Things beyond our control (column)

MICHAEL BROOKS: Moving past the ‘what if’s’ of life (column)