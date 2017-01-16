PELL CITY -- Organizers for the 10th annual St. Clair County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast said there are still a limited number of tickets available for the event.
WASHINGTON -- Barack Obama promised hope and change when he became the nation's 44th president eight years ago. He delivered on the change, but leaves a nation still struggling for hope.
TALLADEGA -- The Greater Talladega Area Chamber of Commerce unveiled Saturday the nominations made by its members for six different award categories to be presented during the upcoming annual chamber luncheon.
WASHINGTON -- States that fought and shunned the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion, hoping to avoid the cost of covering millions of working-poor families, will be left with substantial growth in the program even after the Republican-led Congress unwinds the law.
SYLACAUGA – The Sylacauga City Board of Education approved several personnel items during a called meeting Friday morning.
SYLACAUGA – The City Council is considering setting a date for a public hearing to consider rezoning U.S. 280 property to general business district.
RAGLAND – The Coosa Valley Water Supply District Board approved a resolution setting water rates for 2017.
SYLACAUGA -- Dr. Mark Hersey, the 2017 Breeden Eminent Scholar at Auburn University, will share his ideas about the American South, which he refers to as “an idea and a place” in the adult lecture series at B.B. Comer Memorial Library on Wednesday at noon.
LINCOLN -- The Lincoln Public Library played host to a presentation by Jim Phillips about “Antebellum Alabama” on Thursday.
Tracy Sanders, chief of the Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department, was killed Friday in a three-vehicle wreck in Ohatchee, according to officials.
ALPINE -- Talladega County Central’s high school boys basketball team held on for a 61-59 win over Class 1A, Area 7 rival Winterboro on Friday, but not without a little confusion in the game’s final second.
While I disagree with many of Obama’s policies and hope President-elect Donald Trump reverses them, I admire the departing president for a number of reasons ...
On New Year’s Eve, I went to bed shortly after 9 p.m., just like I always do, unless the game I am watching is a close one. Then I might stay up.
Sadly, many do not have the right understanding of the proper role family (biological and spiritual) should play in the Christian life. Instead, many have (perhaps unknowingly) placed family on a platform above or equal to the worship of God.