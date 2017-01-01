Latest News

Rain in Anniston’s forecast for new year weekend

A band of storms dumped heavy rain on parts of the South in the last week, but the band bypassed the areas hardest hit by long-running dry conditions. In Alabama, that means more than a quarter of the state remains in severe to exceptional drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report.

Sports

Syheem Young pours in 23 points as Childersburg boys hold off Keith 62-52

Syheem Young pours in 23 points as Childersburg boys hold off Keith 62-52

CHILDERSBURG – A late scoring flurry by Childersburg’s high school boys basketball team fended off a rally by Keith in a 62-52 win at the Coosa River Catfish Classic in Childersburg’s gymnasium Thursday night.

PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Amaz Carmichael scores 19, leads Lincoln girls to win

Munford’s Jakari Robinson makes American Family Insurance ALL-USA Alabama Football 2nd team

Prep basketball: Bad offensive day leads to Faith loss against Munford

Prep basketball: Ranburne pulls off comeback to beat Munford

Opinion

UPDATED: Talladega College inauguration decision won’t please everyone, so don’t try (opinion)

UPDATED: Talladega College inauguration decision won’t please everyone, so don’t try (opinion)

At the end of the day, no decision is going to please all of the bystanders. That’s why this is a unique opportunity for Talladega College president Dr. Billy Hawkins to lead.

Boycotting Trump’s inauguration would be Talladega College’s loss (opinion)

STEVE FLOWERS: Alabama lost some great political figures in 2016 (opinion)

FRANK BUCK: 5 steps to detox your to-do list (column)

WALTER WILLIAMS: Wealth, poverty and politics (opinion)

Life

Organizers say 4th annual Precious Joy Lynn Goodwine toy drive a success (with photos)

Organizers say 4th annual Precious Joy Lynn Goodwine toy drive a success (with photos)

LINCOLN -- The Precious Joy Lynn Goodwine fourth annual toy drive and memorial birthday celebration was a great success.

Drew Middle School Ambassadors sponsor canned food drive for Lincoln Food Pantry

MAXINE BECK: Garrett Family’s Three Scores and Ten Christmas Luncheon was event to remember

HARDY JACKSON: Christmas lights in a college town

DOSE OF DEBBIE: Remembering 2 miracles via Cabbage Patch babies

Religion

Christian Life Center in the works for Alpine community

Christian Life Center in the works for Alpine community

Kingston Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Byron White said plans are in motion to build a Christian Life Center to serve the Alpine community and beyond. 

MICHAEL BROOKS: : On making peace (column)

Most groups ever set to perform at Pell City’s annual music event

MICHAEL BROOKS: Christmas -- Time of God's open house (column)

ANTHONY COOK: The true gleaning of Christmas (column)