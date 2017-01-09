News

Millard V. Young Jr., receives honor

The Petroleum & Convenience Marketers of Alabama inducted long-time Piedmont resident Millard V. Young Jr., into the Alabama Petroleum and Convenience Marketing Hall of Fame in Montgomery on Dec. 7. Young was honored for his lifetime of outstanding service to the association, his community and the petroleum marketing and convenience store industries in Alabama.

Jacksonville’s sole street cleaner thanks heaven for strong work ethic

JSU coach's mother found

Sunday alcohol sales moves forward

Policies updated to meet guidelines

Christmas Parade a success

Sports

Eagles resume play tonight at Odenville

Varsity basketball action resumes for Jacksonville High School today when the Golden Eagles travel to Odenville to meet the Class 5A St. Clair County Saints. The Golden Eagles return home, and return to Class 4A, Area 12 play, Friday when they entertain Hokes Bluff.

Jacksonville’s Hill scores 51 points

Eagles play Weaver on Wednesday

Cunningham hits home run for diploma

Early exit for Gamecocks

Gamecocks prepare for Youngstown State

Community

Speech pathologist volunteers at her church

Paula Patterson has always liked helping others. That’s why she decided to be a speech pathologist. She knows she’s helping children who have trouble speaking properly, and she feels successful when she sees positive results.

GSCC McClellan director teaches history

Retiree enjoys spending time with grandchildren

Kerry Turner began her office work at young age

Mother of four focuses on family and jobs

Brenda Petersen relocates to Jacksonville

Opinion

STEVE FLOWERS: What about the Senate seat?

This past year in Alabama politics was surprisingly more interesting than was expected. The judicial inquiry commission removed Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore from the bench for telling the probate judges in the state to not perform marriage ceremonies for gay people. He said marriage should be between a man and a woman, as do most people in Alabama.

STEVE FLOWERS: Baxley, Hooper, Bennett among those we lost in 2016

STEVE FLOWERS: Politicians putting on a show

STEVE FLOWERS: Catching up with the news

STEVE FLOWERS: Charities run into ethics law

STEVE FLOWERS: Who will replace Sessions?

Slideshows

Neon Read On at Kitty Stone Elementary

Students at Kitty Stone Elementary School got a special treat. They got to participate in a unique reading event with black lights. The library lit up in color as the students worked on reading assignments.

Piedmont Christmas Parade

Flag Dedication Honors Jack Holder

Jacksonville Christmas Parade 'Country Music Christmas'

Thanksgiving Feast at Kitty Stone Elementary

Kitty Stone Elementary School's Veterans Program