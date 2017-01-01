Wednesday of last week started out like any other game day for Jacksonville High School senior basketball player Rivan Hill. When the day ended, Hill had done something extraordinary. He scored 51 points in the Eagles’ 95-85 loss to Weaver in a consolation game in the Champions Sports Academy Christmas tournament. It appears no other Jacksonville player had accomplished that feat since Tommy Keith scored 51 points on Jan. 3, 1978, in a 71-69 road win over Anniston.