Board approves $39 million student rec center

Jacksonville State University’s governing board approved a $39 million student recreation center Monday.

Ford and Hurst are recognized by the City of Weaver

Millard V. Young Jr., receives honor

Jacksonville’s sole street cleaner thanks heaven for strong work ethic

JSU coach's mother found

JCA’s Murphy chosen to all tournament team

Jacksonville Christian’s boys take the court tonight at Spring Garden with an all-county-tournament performer in their midst. The participating coaches named senior Reed Murphy as a member of the all-tournament team Saturday night, recognizing the double-doubles he had in JCA’s victory over Jacksonville on Jan. 14 and loss to White Plains on Jan. 16.

JCA boys collect first win in county tourney

Eagles to open tournament against JCA

Eagles resume play tonight at Odenville

Jacksonville’s Hill scores 51 points

Eagles play Weaver on Wednesday

Stacie Johnson ready to welcome daughter

Jacksonville First United Methodist Church’s children’s director Stacie Johnson loves her job because she has the opportunity every day to teach children about God.

Mother of three cooks every day for her family

Kyle Justice teaches guitar at the Music Box

Speech pathologist volunteers at her church

GSCC McClellan director teaches history

Retiree enjoys spending time with grandchildren

STEVE FLOWERS: Time for a female governor?

Hillary Clinton’s failure to break the proverbial glass ceiling in American politics came up a little short.  More than 100 men have been nominated for president by the nation’s political parties over the past 220 years.  She was the first female to be the nominee of one of the two major parties.

After Hillary became the Democratic nominee last year, former Colorado Congresswoman Patricia Schroeder, who ran for president in 1988, said it best, “It’s been the ultimate tree house with a no girls allowed sign posted on it.”

STEVE FLOWERS: Brewer has special place in Alabama political history

STEVE FLOWERS: We baked the pie for Trump

STEVE FLOWERS: What about the Senate seat?

STEVE FLOWERS: Baxley, Hooper, Bennett among those we lost in 2016

STEVE FLOWERS: Politicians putting on a show

Public Safety Complex Ribbon Cutting

The City of Jacksonville officially opened it's 12 million Public Safety Complex with a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday. The facility will house the police department, fire department, municipal court, jail and council chamber.

Thompson Wagoner Spirit Walk at KSE

PIEDMONT (UN)POLAR PLUNGE

IPS BEETLES DESTROY AREA PINES

Neon Read On at Kitty Stone Elementary

Piedmont Christmas Parade