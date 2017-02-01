News

Judge compels city and police to answer to lawsuit

The family of a Jacksonville man shot and killed by police in 2014 could see a judgement in their favor if the defendants in a lawsuit do not respond in 21 days, according to court records filed Friday.

Football players honored with championship rings

Last week, the entire elementary school at Pleasant Valley attended a special pep rally. The C team of the Pleasant Valley Recreational Sports football team was honored for winning the Appalachian Football League championship. This past season, the team played on Saturdays from Sept. 3-Nov. 12. Thirteen teams are in the league.

‘Friends’ have been married 21 years

Beth Rhodes was a member of the VICA (Vocational Industrial Clubs of America) at Piedmont High School in 1980. This gave her the opportunity to work at the First National Bank of Piedmont owned by Lewis Savage while also working toward her high diploma.

My first memory of Mother was when she once said I could walk by myself to play with two older girls who lived a few houses down from our home on Norwood Avenue. The trust she placed in me made me feel independent and free to pursue friendships. That pivotal moment started me on a path of feeling confident and of having friends.

Pleasant Valley C Team Champs

Pleasant Valley C Team football players were honored Friday at the school with a special pep rally congratulating them on being named Appalachian Youth Football League Champs. They were presented with championship rings. They completed the season undefeated. 

