Jacksonville State University’s governing board approved a $39 million student recreation center Monday.
Jacksonville Christian’s boys take the court tonight at Spring Garden with an all-county-tournament performer in their midst. The participating coaches named senior Reed Murphy as a member of the all-tournament team Saturday night, recognizing the double-doubles he had in JCA’s victory over Jacksonville on Jan. 14 and loss to White Plains on Jan. 16.
Jacksonville First United Methodist Church’s children’s director Stacie Johnson loves her job because she has the opportunity every day to teach children about God.
Hillary Clinton’s failure to break the proverbial glass ceiling in American politics came up a little short. More than 100 men have been nominated for president by the nation’s political parties over the past 220 years. She was the first female to be the nominee of one of the two major parties.
After Hillary became the Democratic nominee last year, former Colorado Congresswoman Patricia Schroeder, who ran for president in 1988, said it best, “It’s been the ultimate tree house with a no girls allowed sign posted on it.”
The City of Jacksonville officially opened it's 12 million Public Safety Complex with a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday. The facility will house the police department, fire department, municipal court, jail and council chamber.