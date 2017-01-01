Few Jacksonville motorists probably know Ray Hawthorne by name, but they've likely seen him at work. He smiles and waves at passing motorists every chance he gets. All of them have benefited from his work.
Wednesday of last week started out like any other game day for Jacksonville High School senior basketball player Rivan Hill. When the day ended, Hill had done something extraordinary. He scored 51 points in the Eagles’ 95-85 loss to Weaver in a consolation game in the Champions Sports Academy Christmas tournament. It appears no other Jacksonville player had accomplished that feat since Tommy Keith scored 51 points on Jan. 3, 1978, in a 71-69 road win over Anniston.
Kelley Tucker Pearce was never passionate about history until she had a teacher at Jacksonville State University who was.
At the close of every year my tradition is to acknowledge the passing away of significant political players from the political stage in Alabama. We have lost some Icons from politics in the Heart of Dixie this year.
Students at Kitty Stone Elementary School got a special treat. They got to participate in a unique reading event with black lights. The library lit up in color as the students worked on reading assignments.