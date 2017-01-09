The Petroleum & Convenience Marketers of Alabama inducted long-time Piedmont resident Millard V. Young Jr., into the Alabama Petroleum and Convenience Marketing Hall of Fame in Montgomery on Dec. 7. Young was honored for his lifetime of outstanding service to the association, his community and the petroleum marketing and convenience store industries in Alabama.
Varsity basketball action resumes for Jacksonville High School today when the Golden Eagles travel to Odenville to meet the Class 5A St. Clair County Saints. The Golden Eagles return home, and return to Class 4A, Area 12 play, Friday when they entertain Hokes Bluff.
Paula Patterson has always liked helping others. That’s why she decided to be a speech pathologist. She knows she’s helping children who have trouble speaking properly, and she feels successful when she sees positive results.
This past year in Alabama politics was surprisingly more interesting than was expected. The judicial inquiry commission removed Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore from the bench for telling the probate judges in the state to not perform marriage ceremonies for gay people. He said marriage should be between a man and a woman, as do most people in Alabama.
Students at Kitty Stone Elementary School got a special treat. They got to participate in a unique reading event with black lights. The library lit up in color as the students worked on reading assignments.