News

Missouri residents facing drug and weapon charges in Heflin

Two Missouri residents passing through Heflin are facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 20 Wednesday, according to law enforcement.

Heflin teens charged in burglary of $2,000 in tools they hoped to sell for Christmas-shopping cash

Vultures have council stumped

Heflin council discusses vultures

Heflin police searching for robbery suspect

Heflin woman killed in crash on Alabama 46

Sports

State parks offering overnight discounts

The 2016 fall season has been especially fruitful for the Alabama State Parks System. Starting with the overwhelming approval of Amendment 2 on the ballot in November to encouraging visitor numbers, enthusiasm abounds at State Parks.

Ranburne wrestlers finish fourth

Akles, Parker sign scholarships

Cleburne County girls open the season this Saturday

Cleburne County, Ranburne football

Cleburne County, Heflin football

Community

Police asking for public’s help in finding suspect

Heflin police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect from an armed robbery that took place in mid-December.

Borden Springs FD needs help

Council hears complaints about proposed sick, comp day changes

Officials continue fighting wildfires

Students share school Thanksgiving meal with families

Heflin church boxes gifts for kids abroad

Church

Obituaries for December 29

OBITUARIES

Obituary, Church News, Events for December 15

Obituaries, Church News, Events for December 8

Obituaries, Church News, Events for December 1

Church News, Events for Nov. 24

Obituaries, Church News, Events for Nov. 17

Opinion

STEVE FLOWERS: Baxley, Hooper, Bennett among those we lost in 2016

At the close of every year my tradition is to acknowledge the passing away of significant political players from the political stage in Alabama. We have lost some Icons from politics in the Heart of Dixie this year. 

STEVE FLOWERS: Politicians putting on a show

STEVE FLOWERS: Catching up with the news

STEVE FLOWERS: Charities run into ethics law

STEVE FLOWERS: Who will replace Sessions?

DANIEL GARDNER: What is fact? What is emotion?