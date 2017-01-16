The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for parts of central Alabama including Calhoun and Cleburne counties from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
Cleburne County will host its annual ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ wrestling tournament Saturday. Head wrestling coach Rusty Mayfield said Wednesday afternoon this year’s tournament field includes intra-county rival Ranburne; Alexandria, Ohatchee, Oxford, Piedmont, Saks, Weaver and Wellborn from Ca…
A Shelby County man granted youthful offender status might be headed for trial on murder charges after that status was revoked in December.
Alabama is going to fair well under President Trump. There is an old adage that says, “Those that bake the pie get to eat it.” We truly baked the pie for Trump. We overwhelmingly supported him in the GOP primary and helped him secure the nomination. We then gave him one of the largest mandates in the nation in the November General Election.