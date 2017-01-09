The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for parts of central Alabama including Calhoun and Cleburne counties from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
Cleburne County will host its annual ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ wrestling tournament Saturday. Head wrestling coach Rusty Mayfield said Wednesday afternoon this year’s tournament field includes intra-county rival Ranburne; Alexandria, Ohatchee, Oxford, Piedmont, Saks, Weaver and Wellborn from Ca…
A Shelby County man granted youthful offender status might be headed for trial on murder charges after that status was revoked in December.
What should Americans look for in 2017? Recent polls by Rasmussen Reports indicate “Americans are more optimistic about the future than they have been in over four years. Americans also are feeling much more optimistic about their personal financial future than they were a year ago.”