News

Heflin to welcome packaging company from Oxford

The Oxford location of a company that produces cardboard packaging is moving to Heflin so it can expand, Heflin’s Industrial Development Board announced today.

Heflin branch of United Daughters of Confederacy named largest in country

Shelby County man pleads not guilty, waives arraignment

Snow possible by Friday

Missouri residents facing drug and weapon charges in Heflin

Heflin teens charged in burglary of $2,000 in tools they hoped to sell for Christmas-shopping cash

Sports

Rumble in the Jungle to be held Saturday

Cleburne County will host its annual ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ wrestling tournament Saturday. Head wrestling coach Rusty Mayfield said Wednesday afternoon this year’s tournament field includes intra-county rival Ranburne; Alexandria, Ohatchee, Oxford, Piedmont, Saks, Weaver and Wellborn from Ca…

State parks offering overnight discounts

Ranburne wrestlers finish fourth

Akles, Parker sign scholarships

Cleburne County girls open the season this Saturday

Cleburne County, Ranburne football

Community

Dryden moves into new position

Claire Dryden, formerly Cleburne County’s superintendent, began a new job Wednesday as an assistant administrator at the alternative school, officials said.

Shelby County man is headed to court on murder charge

Police asking for public’s help in finding suspect

Borden Springs FD needs help

Council hears complaints about proposed sick, comp day changes

Officials continue fighting wildfires

Church

Obituary, Church News, Events for January 19

OBITUARY

Church News for January 5

Obituaries for December 29

Obituary, Church News, Events for December 15

Obituaries, Church News, Events for December 8

Obituaries, Church News, Events for December 1

Opinion

STEVE FLOWERS: Time for a female governor?

Hillary Clinton’s failure to break the proverbial glass ceiling in American politics came up a little short.  More than 100 men have been nominated for president by the nation’s political parties over the past 220 years.  She was the first female to be the nominee of one of the two major parties.

After Hillary became the Democratic nominee last year, former Colorado Congresswoman Patricia Schroeder, who ran for president in 1988, said it best, “It’s been the ultimate tree house with a no girls allowed sign posted on it.”

STEVE FLOWERS: Brewer has special place in Alabama political history

STEVE FLOWERS: We baked the pie for Trump

DANIEL GARDNER: Optimism abounds heading into 2017

STEVE FLOWERS: Baxley, Hooper, Bennett among those we lost in 2016

STEVE FLOWERS: Politicians putting on a show