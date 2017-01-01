Two Missouri residents passing through Heflin are facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 20 Wednesday, according to law enforcement.
The 2016 fall season has been especially fruitful for the Alabama State Parks System. Starting with the overwhelming approval of Amendment 2 on the ballot in November to encouraging visitor numbers, enthusiasm abounds at State Parks.
Heflin police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect from an armed robbery that took place in mid-December.
At the close of every year my tradition is to acknowledge the passing away of significant political players from the political stage in Alabama. We have lost some Icons from politics in the Heart of Dixie this year.