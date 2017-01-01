Latest News

Five top stories you’ll see in 2017
Hobson City officials to ask for resident ideas at Tuesday meeting
Rain doesn’t dampen fireworks, sellers and buyers say
Anniston gets cover of business magazine
Oxford water board wants Coosa group out of lawsuit
Talladega man charged with possession of heroin, syringes
Couple that met preparing for lung transplants gets engaged
Krystal Shaffer and Don Smith got all they bargained for and more when they began the pulmonary rehab program at Community Howard Specialty Hospital.

DNR wipes cause of climate change from website

Three intelligence agencies confirm Russian role in hackings

Wildlife refuge no longer called 'Squaw Creek'

Cardinal Dolan, a critic of Trump's immigration rhetoric, to be part of inaugural ceremonies

JSU basketball: Men improve to 2-0 in OVC play; women fall in double OT
The Jacksonville State men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 in Ohio Valley Conference play Saturday afternoon with a 57-56 road win over Eastern Illinois.

Tampa-bound: Tide whips Washington to qualify for national title game

Peach Bowl: Scarbrough’s big night shakes Tide offense from doldrums

Duane Rankin: Tide gives Washington a lesson in blocking and tackling

Peach Bowl: Tensions let loose in closing moments

Arizona basketball: Jackson-Cartwright ready for more at Stanford
Arizona basketball: Jackson-Cartwright ready for more at Stanford

Sean Miller says he might play his point guard more on Sunday at Stanford.

San Francisco 49ers reportedly expected to fire coach Chip Kelly and GM Trent Baalke

Injured center keeps Arizona Wildcats’ bench positive, energized

Greg Hansen: Arizona Wildcats football recruits gathering offers from other schools

College football bowl schedule (updated with results from Friday's games)

Pediatrician is state's 'tireless' advocate for children
When it comes to lifelong passions, Marsha Raulerson, a longtime south Alabama pediatrician, picked a pair that get to the heart of our state’s most pressing challenges — health care for children and literacy.

Waiting for Anniston's time on the Freedom Riders sites

HOT BLAST: Who will be the 2016 Alabamian of the Year? An internationally known author won in 2015

Something to think about on New Year's Eve

HOT BLAST: Who will be the 2016 Alabamian of the Year? A forward-looking pioneer won in 2014

A CHRISTMAS STORY: I was 12 when I was asked to carve my first turkey. I was the only one sober enough to do it.
When I was a lad, on Christmas mornings some of the remnants of my mother’s side of the family — Grandma Jessie and Uncle Buck and Little Mary, the spinster cousin who kept 20 or so cats in a "Kitty Motel" — would come over for "Santa Claus" and breakfast. Then, when I would have rather take…

My very merry imperfect Christmas

Happy Birthmas! What it’s like to have a birthday on Christmas Day

Seven places to celebrate New Year’s Eve

A parade’s-eye view

Cheaha Regional Humane Society: Tyra

Tyra is about 2-years-old and loves to cuddle. She loves everyone and would be a great addition to your family.

Gadsden State receives $15,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation

Anniston Animal Shelter: Owen

Foster Christmas party held in Anniston

League For Animal Welfare: Gus

Delta Chi holds final chapter meeting of the year

AOD makes donation to Toys for Tots

Anniston band Secondhand Jones releases its first album
What’s in a name? If you’re Shakespeare, the idea of names might seem a bit silly, but if you’re in a band, it’s a make-or-break situation.

10 reasons why Carrie Fisher was much more than Princess Leia

Community worship service features Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

‘Broadway Christmas’ revue brings holiday song and dance to Anniston

Marc Womack raised 5 kids before he took to the stage

Turn leftover cranberries into dessert
If you have some fresh cranberries left over from holiday cooking, this would be a good time to use them for a tasty New Year’s dessert. Since fresh cranberries are not indigenous to our area, for many years we had to wait until the holiday season to get them.

The fantastic tale of ‘Champagne Charlie’

PRUDENCE HILBURN: Bread and soup for cold days

Sparkling wines for giving or sipping

Brighten the day with a lemon dessert

Happy New Year! Unless you’re Orthodox, or Jewish, or Muslim …

The eyes of millions will be on Times Square in New York City at midnight Dec. 31, when a giant illuminated ball will drop to herald the New Year — a tradition that dates back to 1906.

What can I do to help unite our country?

‘Merry Christmas’ or ‘Happy Holidays?’ What these preferences reveal

A TALE OF TWO CHRISTMASES: Learning to balance the religious and commercial sides of the holiday

How important is it that people mean what they say?

The ‘War on Christmas’ has been raging for 2,000 years