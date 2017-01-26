Latest News

Look Back ... to Golden Gloves entrants, 1942
Little collective will for Sunday alcohol sales in Oxford
Anniston lawmaker files bills on police use of force, pistol permits
Suspect shoots himself after chase with Cherokee County deputies, sheriff’s office says
Alabama bill would offer more tax incentives for rural doctors, dentists
Mark McCarter: Watching ‘Hidden Figures’ alongside NASA scientist
Talladega County sheriff responds to video claiming brutality by deputies
George Smith: Shinbone was a Creek Indian chief
Drowsy driving cause of one in five fatal crashes nationwide
We all have to admit that we’ve done it a time or two — nodded off while driving, especially after a long day’s work.

Trump announces major investigation into voter fraud on Twitter

Trump's CIA, state nominees advance in Senate

Madonna defends White House comments: 'I'm not a violent person'

UPDATE: Talladega College president confirms possible meeting with Trump on Sunday

Alabama basketball: Tide blasts Georgia on the road
ATHENS, Ga. — Freshman Braxton Key registered a career-high 26 points to help lift the Alabama men’s basketball team to an 80-60 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

Prep basketball: Anniston girls win road contest

One on one with … White Plains’ Michael McGuirk

Senior Bowl notebook: Howard continues to impress at workouts

Prep notebook: Pleasant Valley's Hood takes home state honor

SEC Network revenue offsets Mizzou's drop in ticket sales

MU athletics operates in the black as financial figures continue to soar.

Morningside edges Briar Cliff with victory in final match

Red Raiders outscore Defenders

Jan. 25 Scoreboard

No. 2 HCC men hold on late over upset-minded Pratt

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks for supporting arts education
Cheaha Creative Arts thanks its friends throughout Calhoun County and beyond for making our CCA Fall Fund Drive 2016 a tremendous success.

EDITORIAL: The arms race in Alabama - JSU’s new rec center is a sign of the times

Hey, Mark, are you planning to run for president?

So, why did the South have all that bad weather last weekend?

EDITORIAL: Relax, President Trump, you've got the job

Through the Looking Glass
I THINK I WAS RIGHT ABOUT YOU:

Anniston’s notorious ‘Black Widow’ to be featured on upcoming ID show

CHEER-IO! Donoho cheerleader travels to London to march in New Year’s Day parade

CRIME TIME: What drives our obsession with true-crime stories?

Getting schooled in the ways of little girls

Savannah Chrisley splits from boyfriend

Savannah Chrisley has split from her "first true love", Blaire Hanks, after two years of dating.

Nikki Bella distraught not to make WWE draft

Charlie Sheen regrets Ashton Kutcher feud

Rob Kardashian celebrates one year anniversary with Blac Chyna with a video montage

Bryan Tanaka wants Mariah Carey to be happy

Spotlight on: Yvonne Alt, P.A.W.S. ministry

Yvonne Alt is the coordinator of the Anniston First United Methodist Church ministry P.A.W.S. (Pets Are Wholesome Servants). Members of P.A.W.S. take their pets to visit patients in a local nursing home once a month.

Congrats to … Kamryn Smith

Congrats to … new members of Altrusa International

Congrats to … Kristin Harville

Anniston Animal Shelter: Megan

Cheaha Regional Humane Society: Jack

League For Animal Welfare: Moe

‘The McCartney Years’ brings Paul’s greatest hits to Oxford
If imitation is truly the sincerest form of flattery, then Paul McCartney should be very flattered, indeed. Such is the case with "The McCartney Years," a musical revue dedicated to all things Paul, including his work with the Beatles and his band Wings.

Oxford’s history comes to life in large-scale painting

‘Books for Living’ argues that reading is fundamental, indeed

Symphony conductor explains why he’s like a football coach

Three Dog Night still aims to bring ‘Joy to the World’

How to build a better meatloaf
Most people will probably agree that a "blue plate" special would be great anytime, especially when we think back to all those rich and traditional foods we have enjoyed over the last few months.

The new rules for pairing wine and food

GOT LEFTOVERS? Turn that stockpile of bread and milk into something yummy

It’s finally soup weather

Food and wine trends for 2017

DID GOD CHOOSE TRUMP? What it means to believe in divine intervention

(Editor’s note: Since Donald Trump’s victory in last year’s election, many Christians became convinced he was chosen by God to be president even though he hardly fits their mold of a virtuous leader. In our "Hand of God" series, we take a closer look at the widespread belief that God interve…

Are there Biblical guidelines for civil disobedience?

COMMENTARY: My prayer on Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Lord, forgive us the sin of patience

The Obama presidency: ‘War on religion’ or ‘Amazing Grace’?

Who’s the worst person in the Bible?

COMMENTARY: Jeff Sessions got it right on immigrants and the Bible