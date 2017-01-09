Latest News

George Smith: The Great blizzard of ’17 ...
Piedmont’s Polar Plunge fundraiser rescheduled due to road conditions
Make-A-Wish volunteers planning Pinhoti Trail endurance hike as fundraiser
Alabama police agency uses social media monitoring service
For Senate hopefuls, Obamacare replacement still up in air
Winter weather updates: Saturday's road, weather conditions (2 p.m. update)
Even in Illinois coal communities, Trump's anticipated impact on industry is a source of debate
Mechanization, markets may limit job recovery — even under a pro-coal administration.

Meryl Streep slams Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Attorney general pick Jeff Sessions has an ally in Chuck Grassley

Trump builds out White House policy team

NASA plans 'bold missions to places we've never been'

Mark Edwards: Swinney has Tide roots, but that doesn't make him Bama's next coach
TAMPA, Fla. -- With Clemson advancing to the national championship game, it’s natural to think the Tigers’ coach, ex-Alabama player Dabo Swinney, would have the first shot at the Tide job whenever Nick Saban retires.

College Football Playoff: Swinney remembers days of being a Tide 'crawl-on'

Joe Medley: Dynasty, risen power set to test each other once again

Clemson defenders say Alabama hasn't seen their real defense either

JSU basketball: Jax State women win first conference game

Arizona basketball: Miller says he only has "hope" that Trier will play
The UA coach says he does not know of a date when the Trier case will be resolved.

Pro baseball: Light the candles -- it's the Tulsa Drillers' 40th birthday

Mizzou athletics hires Howard Richards to improve St. Louis relations

What's going on with Arizona Wildcats commit Braxton Burmeister?

Postseason progress report, Pittsburgh Steelers: Domination of Dolphins overshadowed

What people are saying today about U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions
The confirmation hearing for U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Mobile -- Donald Trump's pick for U.S. attorney general -- is Tuesday. So now's the perfect time to study up on Sessions and his chances of officially joining Trump's team.

What Meryl Streep said about bullies and violence

Notes from the twilight

There is no fake America

Images of our community

Allow us to suggest a New Year’s resolution: Live like Hattye Peters did
On a Dec. 24 several years ago, my mother, Carol Williams, opened the doors to family and friends for our annual Christmas Eve in Golden Springs.

UNSUNG HEROES: Ornamental grasses and bright berries add a magical touch to gardens

Mountaintop proposal: He popped the question during a hike up Flagstaff Mountain

Christmas break almost broke me

What it was, was football

Billy Bob Thornton believes Goliath 'needs' a second series

Billy Bob Thornton believes there "needs" to be another season of 'Goliath', because there is a lot more "potential" for the characters in the drama to develop.

Katy Perry plans 40th birthday bonanza for boyfriend Orlando Bloom

Karlie Kloss' 'nerdy passions' led her to launch Kode with Klossy

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell settled on a board game after Golden Globes

TCA press tour: From 'Donuts' to 'Twin Peaks' with CBS and Showtime

Lenlock Walmart makes donations to Toys for Tots

Walmart of Lenlock recently donated ten bicycles to the Marine Corp League Toys for Tots drive for Christmas.

Congrats to … Norma Nobles Jones

Cheaha Regional Humane Society: Daisy

League for Animal Welfare: Butters

Anniston Animal Shelter: Harvey

Congrats to … Cheaha Cheer and Tumble Youth Mountaineer Cheer

Local club hosts Christmas party for children

Teens, get ready for “adulting” at Jacksonville library
The Jacksonville Public Library is bringing people and information together in a new and different way with a series of four Saturday workshops called "Adulting 101."

Michael Chabon’s ‘Moonglow’ explores the ‘unbreakable habit of loss’

The Christmas season continues with organ concert Jan. 8

Anniston band Secondhand Jones releases its first album

10 reasons why Carrie Fisher was much more than Princess Leia

Food and wine trends for 2017
I am only recently emoji-literate. Sure, I am familiar with the smiley-face emoji that annoyingly makes its way to the end of text messages from friends, although I am loathe to understand why every text message now must be accompanied by an emoji.

Turn leftover cranberries into dessert

The fantastic tale of ‘Champagne Charlie’

PRUDENCE HILBURN: Bread and soup for cold days

Sparkling wines for giving or sipping

Top 5 ‘heresies’ of 2016: ‘One God,’ biblical authority and more

How important is it to know your Christian creeds and confessions?

Is spreading fake news a sin?

Happy New Year! Unless you’re Orthodox, or Jewish, or Muslim …

What can I do to help unite our country?

‘Merry Christmas’ or ‘Happy Holidays?’ What these preferences reveal

A TALE OF TWO CHRISTMASES: Learning to balance the religious and commercial sides of the holiday