The commonwealth of Virginia on Tuesday filed a motion in federal court asking to join a lawsuit against President Donald Trump over his Friday order restricting immigration and suspending admission of refugees.
AUBURN – Auburn received a big surprise in the form of a commitment from a player nicknamed “Big Cat.”
Arizona loses one recruit and gains another.
Several summers ago, a young piano player named Coty Cockrell found himself working at a performing arts camp in his home state of North Carolina. On his first day, he showed up, ready to work with whatever students needed his help, but found himself unprepared when he received his marching orders.
When Dan Bawden teaches contractors and builders about aging-in-place, he has them get into a wheelchair. See what it’s like to try to do things from this perspective, he tells them.
Let’s get ready to rumble! Shane Noles is a professional wrestler and local trivia host. His promotion, Peachstate Wrestling Alliance, has a show on Saturday at the VFW Fairgrounds in Carrollton, Ga. Noles hosts trivia at Loco Mex in Jacksonville on Tuesdays and Locos Cantina in Piedmont on …
Photos taken in Iceland — "The Land of Fire and Ice" — by David and Lesa Cummings fill the walls of the Ayers Room in the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County.
Gentle readers, since the inception of this column, I have offered subtle reminders about Valentine’s Day. If there is a significant other in your life, a valentine remembrance might be in order.
Before the Martha Waldrip stood in front of a congregation in Weaver to tell the story of how she came to play piano and organ for 73 years at two churches, she let her organ do the talking, walking it through a rendition of “Holy, Holy, Holy” as the choir sang at the foot of the stained-glass Jesus, arms outstretched.