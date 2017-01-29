Latest News

Look Back ... to a groundbreaking for a golf course, 1992

Nonprofit leader speaks in Heflin about scope of human trafficking in Alabama

Star moving to subscription-only website

Cheaha Challenge cyclists registering faster than last year

Look Back ... to a supermarket's imminent opening, 1942

Anniston makes headway getting owners to pay for demolition of blighted housing

CDP won’t train with toxins at least through March, FEMA says

Bentley: State future bright despite infrastructure list error

Fifth Albany tornado victim dies

Patricia Ann Gohman, 77, of Albany, is Dougherty County's fifth fatality from the Jan. 22 tornado.

As GOP weighs priorities, activists flock to Washington for anti-abortion march

Nebraska legislators hear arguments on bill requiring HIV tests for pregnant women

Mexican President calls Trump's bluff on official visit

Trump hiring freeze leaves Forest Service workers wondering about firefighting jobs





Wayne Hester: Spring training, signing day, Super Bowl on the horizon
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn doesn’t know if quarterback Sean White will be healthy enough to go through spring training, which starts Feb. 28.

Alabama football: Assistant strength coach charged with DUI

What can Brown do for you? New AU DB coach impresses 2017 commits

Prep basketball roundup: Oxford boys sprint past Cherokee County

Report: Tide assistant Napier headed to Arizona State

Lucas Havrisik should be able to help Arizona Wildcats' kicking game right away
Zack Rosenblatt continues his countdown to national signing day.

No. 7 Arizona Wildcats beat Washington 77-66

NW's Rivera-Santiago pushes for better end to season

Media reports: Royals sign Brandon Moss

Sen. Krist: Democrats not the aggressors

Bob Davis: They're gonna make it after all
The time between “Oh, Rob!” and “Oh, Mr. Grant!” was less than half a decade, but looking back over TV history it seems more like a century of progress.

Best face of Trump

Charles Krauthammer: Trump's foreign-policy revolution

Images of our community

Editorial notebook: Media-bashing by Trump and Bannon nothing new

Longtime DD Club adviser to retire
What began as a drama club for teenaged girls in the 1930s evolved into a friendship club called the Double Dozen. Today, the group is more commonly known as the DD Club, and it has expanded by leaps and bounds to include young women from five area high schools.

May we have s’more Girl Scout cookies?

Anniston’s notorious ‘Black Widow’ to be featured on upcoming ID show

CHEER-IO! Donoho cheerleader travels to London to march in New Year’s Day parade

TV review: Agatha Christie is twisty in 'Witness for the Prosecution'

New adaptation by Acorn and the BBC stars Kim Cattrall, Toby Jones.

Matthew McConaughey loves to work

Scott Disick joins Kardashians on holiday

John Legend channels anger into songwriting

Rihanna: I was 'numb for a while'

Congrats to … Carlie Sargent

Carlie Sargent, an art education major at Mississippi College, was recently selected for the 2016-2017 Who’s Who Among American Universities and Colleges.

Congrats to … Donna Gardner

Cheaha Regional Humane Society: Seth

Anniston Animal Shelter: Harley

League For Animal Welfare: Jazzy

Congrats to … Samford University Cumberland School of Law students

Schedule for The Bookmobile: Week of January 30, 2017

Iceland is the star of photo exhibit, program
Photos taken in Iceland — "The Land of Fire and Ice" — by David and Lesa Cummings fill the walls of the Ayers Room in the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County.

With hard work and humility, JSU grad lands job in TV production

HIDE-AND-SEEK: Oxford’s Emiley Cox is a contestant on the CBS reality show ‘Hunted’

That month that Ayelet Waldman spent taking tiny doses of LSD

Fulbright scholar hopes to strengthen arts, community in Calhoun County

How to build a better meatloaf
Most people will probably agree that a "blue plate" special would be great anytime, especially when we think back to all those rich and traditional foods we have enjoyed over the last few months.

The new rules for pairing wine and food

GOT LEFTOVERS? Turn that stockpile of bread and milk into something yummy

It’s finally soup weather

Food and wine trends for 2017

Ivanka Trump gets a rabbinic pass to travel on Shabbat

Last Friday’s inauguration presented Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner with a dilemma: How to travel around Washington after the start of the Jewish Sabbath at 4:58 p.m.

Is it important to be humble?

DID GOD CHOOSE TRUMP? What it means to believe in divine intervention

Are there Biblical guidelines for civil disobedience?

COMMENTARY: My prayer on Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Lord, forgive us the sin of patience

The Obama presidency: ‘War on religion’ or ‘Amazing Grace’?