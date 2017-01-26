We all have to admit that we’ve done it a time or two — nodded off while driving, especially after a long day’s work.
ATHENS, Ga. — Freshman Braxton Key registered a career-high 26 points to help lift the Alabama men’s basketball team to an 80-60 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.
MU athletics operates in the black as financial figures continue to soar.
Cheaha Creative Arts thanks its friends throughout Calhoun County and beyond for making our CCA Fall Fund Drive 2016 a tremendous success.
Savannah Chrisley has split from her "first true love", Blaire Hanks, after two years of dating.
Yvonne Alt is the coordinator of the Anniston First United Methodist Church ministry P.A.W.S. (Pets Are Wholesome Servants). Members of P.A.W.S. take their pets to visit patients in a local nursing home once a month.
If imitation is truly the sincerest form of flattery, then Paul McCartney should be very flattered, indeed. Such is the case with "The McCartney Years," a musical revue dedicated to all things Paul, including his work with the Beatles and his band Wings.
Most people will probably agree that a "blue plate" special would be great anytime, especially when we think back to all those rich and traditional foods we have enjoyed over the last few months.
(Editor’s note: Since Donald Trump’s victory in last year’s election, many Christians became convinced he was chosen by God to be president even though he hardly fits their mold of a virtuous leader. In our "Hand of God" series, we take a closer look at the widespread belief that God interve…