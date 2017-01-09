Mechanization, markets may limit job recovery — even under a pro-coal administration.
TAMPA, Fla. -- With Clemson advancing to the national championship game, it’s natural to think the Tigers’ coach, ex-Alabama player Dabo Swinney, would have the first shot at the Tide job whenever Nick Saban retires.
The UA coach says he does not know of a date when the Trier case will be resolved.
The confirmation hearing for U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Mobile -- Donald Trump's pick for U.S. attorney general -- is Tuesday. So now's the perfect time to study up on Sessions and his chances of officially joining Trump's team.
On a Dec. 24 several years ago, my mother, Carol Williams, opened the doors to family and friends for our annual Christmas Eve in Golden Springs.
Billy Bob Thornton believes there "needs" to be another season of 'Goliath', because there is a lot more "potential" for the characters in the drama to develop.
Walmart of Lenlock recently donated ten bicycles to the Marine Corp League Toys for Tots drive for Christmas.
The Jacksonville Public Library is bringing people and information together in a new and different way with a series of four Saturday workshops called "Adulting 101."
I am only recently emoji-literate. Sure, I am familiar with the smiley-face emoji that annoyingly makes its way to the end of text messages from friends, although I am loathe to understand why every text message now must be accompanied by an emoji.
How important is it to know your Christian creeds and confessions?