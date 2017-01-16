Latest News

George Smith: Memories of Shug are warm
George Smith: Memories of Shug are warm

Black Anniston residents still proud, inspired by outgoing president
Black Anniston residents still proud, inspired by outgoing president

Record-high temperatures in Calhoun County Saturday offer respite from winter
Record-high temperatures in Calhoun County Saturday offer respite from winter

Expert says Oxford council within their rights concerning drone ordinance
Expert says Oxford council within their rights concerning drone ordinance

Look Back ... to bored teenagers in Piedmont, 1992
Look Back ... to bored teenagers in Piedmont, 1992

Two Calhoun County judges, DA sworn into office
Two Calhoun County judges, DA sworn into office

Virginia bill seeks $1.4 million for man wrongly imprisoned 33 years for 1982 rape and murder
Virginia bill seeks $1.4 million for man wrongly imprisoned 33 years for 1982 rape and murder

A bill pending in the General Assembly would award $1,450,000 in compensation to a man wrongly convicted of a 1982 rape and murder in Newport News.

U.S. organ transplants rise for 4th straight year, helped by opioid death toll

Feds find pattern of civil right violations in Chicago PD

Fed study: Marijuana may cause schizophrenia, trigger heart attacks

Lt. commander sentenced in U.S. Navy bribery scheme

Alabama AD Bill Battle to retire
Alabama AD Bill Battle to retire

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama athletics director Bill Battle announced Sunday evening that he is going to retire from his post to assume a new role as special assistant to the president, according to a university release.

JSU basketball: Giga leads JSU men past Tennessee Tech

JSU basketball: Tennessee Tech women make late shot to sink Jax State

Calhoun County Tournament: Piedmont tops Wellborn, makes in four consecutive victories

Calhoun County Tournament: Alexandria girls get big start, earn shot at Anniston

Six things to know about Erika Hanson Barnes, Greg Byrne's (likely interim) replacement
Six things to know about Erika Hanson Barnes, Greg Byrne's (likely interim) replacement

The former UA softball player could be named as Arizona's interim AD as soon as Monday.

The 12 best conference title games in NFL playoff history

By leaving for 'Bama, Greg Byrne forfeiting retention fund valued at $2.18 million

Vendors, fans make up for lost time after weather shortens Cardinals' Winter Warm-Up

Tupper: Cubs on top? Cards fans taking it all in stride

Freedom's story, in pictures
Freedom's story, in pictures

Grieving for North Carolina

Stand by your words, dear candidates

Images of our community

Thank-you notes for Anniston's good news

SPIRITED REVIVAL: Meet the Alabama man who is equipping the growing number of craft distilleries
SPIRITED REVIVAL: Meet the Alabama man who is equipping the growing number of craft distilleries

When Paul Caldwell started Confederate Stills of Alabama, he saw the venture as more than the manufacture of distillery equipment. It also gave him an opportunity to pay tribute to his heritage.

A couple of wiseguys: Meet the men behind the award-winning pizza restaurants

That time I insulted a beloved kid’s TV show

Through the Looking Glass

Allow us to suggest a New Year’s resolution: Live like Hattye Peters did

Old barn morphs into new house

It all began when Quad-City home builder Jim Schumacher realized that a cute little gambrel-roof barn in the onion fields of Pleasant Valley was beginning to fall into disrepair.

Sir Elton John 'paid £1m to sing at a star-studded wedding'

Paris Jackson 'dreams of conquering Hollywood'

Andrew Garfield: Award shows are gratitude rituals

George Michael fans at loggerheads with Snappy Snaps

Swann, Blackburn Engagement

Stephen and Brenda Swann of Geneva announce the engagement of their daughter, Sarah-Anne Swann, to John Hill Blackburn, son of Arthur and Frances Blackburn of Opelika.

NARFE purchases Christmas presents for residents of Colonel Robert L. Howard State Home

Grindle family celebrates five generations

Congrats to … Justin Burney

Anniston Animal Shelter: Mikey

League For Animal Welfare: Sammie

Cheaha Regional Humane Society: Daisy

A new Bob Dylan biography draws on psychological theory
A new Bob Dylan biography draws on psychological theory

My 8-year-old daughter loves story songs. As the gatekeeper for the Spotify playlists, I like to sneak in a personal favorite from time to time, which is how we ended up listening to Bob Dylan’s haunting song "John Brown" on the way to Dairy Queen.

Concert at Anniston church will feature music for two pianos

JSU art gallery opens exhibit of ceramic sculptures

Teens, get ready for “adulting” at Jacksonville library

Michael Chabon’s ‘Moonglow’ explores the ‘unbreakable habit of loss’

GOT LEFTOVERS? Turn that stockpile of bread and milk into something yummy
GOT LEFTOVERS? Turn that stockpile of bread and milk into something yummy

It’s become a ritual whenever there is a winter storm in the forecast: Head to the store for bread and milk.

It’s finally soup weather

Food and wine trends for 2017

Turn leftover cranberries into dessert

The fantastic tale of ‘Champagne Charlie’

The Obama presidency: ‘War on religion’ or ‘Amazing Grace’?

He had done it before, after Tucson, Aurora, Fort Hood and Sandy Hook: taken on the mantle of the pastor-in-chief before a crowd of mourners for lives taken too soon by a man with a gun.

Who’s the worst person in the Bible?

COMMENTARY: Jeff Sessions got it right on immigrants and the Bible

Top 5 ‘heresies’ of 2016: ‘One God,’ biblical authority and more

Is spreading fake news a sin?

Happy New Year! Unless you’re Orthodox, or Jewish, or Muslim …