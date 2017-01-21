Latest News

More rain expected Sunday for Calhoun County, higher threat areas farther south, meteorologist says
Kids show off poultry, pigs at Calhoun County Agriculture Center
The prospect of war in space is getting real; Rep. Mike Rogers wants one person in charge of it
Look Back ... to an award for a health care leader, 1992
Severe storms to move through Calhoun County
Calhoun County’s Career Academy sees enrollment surge while nationwide numbers decline slightly
UPDATE: Talladega College president confirms possible meeting with Trump on Sunday
After weeks of anticipation, the Talladega College Marching Tornadoes Band proudly marched down the streets of Washington, D.C., onto Pennsylvania Avenue and into history.

Trump gives anti-establishment inaugural address

LIVE: The 45th Presidential Inauguration of Donald J. Trump 2017 | NBC News

Alleged Mexican drug lord 'El Chappo' faces indictment in New York today

Rep. Mike Rogers opposes House ethics office

Auburn basketball: Tigers dominate second half in blowout win over Tide
AUBURN — In two halves of basketball, Mustapha Heron answered the same question of where he went.

Alabama basketball: Lethargic Tide sours late against AU

Auburn hires Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator

Calhoun County Tournament: Oxford dispatches Anniston, eyes showdown with shorthanded Sacred Heart

Calhoun County tournament: Wellborn ends Weaver’s run to reach the county finals

Ole Miss stretches Mizzou losing streak to 10

Tigers can't build on late lead, fall to Rebels 75-71.

Greg Gabriel: Underclassmen add to deep NFL Draft at cornerback and safety

California's Kylan Wilborn could be Arizona Wildcats' next 'stud' linebacker

Luke Walton 'a cool-ass dude' as Lakers coach, and his players are noticing

Jim Irsay confirms Chuck Pagano will coach Indianapolis Colts in 2017, Peyton Manning "not in GM mix"

A soft answer can turn away wrath
Here’s some handy advice: Never write an email or a social media post that you wouldn’t be comfortable having your pastor read from a pulpit on a Sunday morning.

The 'carnage' of President Donald Trump's America

Thanks for help with the Toys for Tots drive

There's nothing like a hand-made silk tie from China

Donald Trump and the weight of the U.S. presidency

Through the Looking Glass
WHAT!? YOU DON’T BELIEVE ME, OFFICER?

SPIRITED REVIVAL: Meet the Alabama man who is equipping the growing number of craft distilleries

A couple of wiseguys: Meet the men behind the award-winning pizza restaurants

That time I insulted a beloved kid’s TV show

Through the Looking Glass

Madonna: I've thought about 'blowing up the White House'

Madonna has thought about "blowing up the White House" after President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday (20.01.17).

Savannah Chrisley 'truly hurt' by comments following car crash

Ed Sheeran bought Lego to celebrate number one album

Justin Bieber 'can't listen' to The Weeknd

Ed Sheeran planning tattoos of future kids' handprints

Congrats to … Kamryn Smith

Kamryn Smith of Alexandria recently won a contest sponsored by the League for Animal Welfare.

Congrats to … new members of Altrusa International

Congrats to … Kristin Harville

Anniston Animal Shelter: Megan

Cheaha Regional Humane Society: Jack

League For Animal Welfare: Moe

Group meets for annual Christmas brunch

Entertainment

Symphony conductor explains why he’s like a football coach
The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine plays Saturday in Anniston as part of the Knox Concerts Series.

Three Dog Night still aims to bring ‘Joy to the World’

A new Bob Dylan biography draws on psychological theory

Concert at Anniston church will feature music for two pianos

JSU art gallery opens exhibit of ceramic sculptures

The new rules for pairing wine and food
Today is National Peking Duck Day, for the benefit of those who might be remotely interested in such news. Peking duck, coated in a sweet spicy sauce, is one of those foods that defies wine pairing, as are a lot of Pacific Rim dishes.

Food

GOT LEFTOVERS? Turn that stockpile of bread and milk into something yummy

It’s finally soup weather

Food and wine trends for 2017

Turn leftover cranberries into dessert

DID GOD CHOOSE TRUMP? What it means to believe in divine intervention

(Editor’s note: Since Donald Trump’s victory in last year’s election, many Christians became convinced he was chosen by God to be president even though he hardly fits their mold of a virtuous leader. In our "Hand of God" series, we take a closer look at the widespread belief that God interve…

Are there Biblical guidelines for civil disobedience?

COMMENTARY: My prayer on Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Lord, forgive us the sin of patience

The Obama presidency: ‘War on religion’ or ‘Amazing Grace’?

Who’s the worst person in the Bible?

COMMENTARY: Jeff Sessions got it right on immigrants and the Bible