Latest News

St. Paul and the Broken Bones to headline outdoor festival in Anniston
Anniston

St. Paul and the Broken Bones to headline outdoor festival in Anniston

George Smith: Preachers, pastors ’n Norred ...
Columnists

George Smith: Preachers, pastors ’n Norred ...

Look Back ... to lots of gasoline for Oxford, 1942
History

Look Back ... to lots of gasoline for Oxford, 1942

Calhoun County residents with Middle East ties worry about Trump immigration order
State

Calhoun County residents with Middle East ties worry about Trump immigration order

Crime & Public Safety

Former leader of Oxford union pleads guilty to fraud, embezzlement

Protesters object to Rep. Mike Rogers’ support of Trump
Anniston

Protesters object to Rep. Mike Rogers’ support of Trump

Man leads Ohatchee police on high speed chase
Ohatchee

Man leads Ohatchee police on high speed chase

Judge grants requests in challenge to Ben Little’s council seat
Anniston

Judge grants requests in challenge to Ben Little’s council seat

Nation & World News

Virginia brings legal challenge to Trump's order on refugees
Nation & World

Virginia brings legal challenge to Trump's order on refugees

The commonwealth of Virginia on Tuesday filed a motion in federal court asking to join a lawsuit against President Donald Trump over his Friday order restricting immigration and suspending admission of refugees.

Trending

Disability groups protest 11,000-person waiting list for services in Va.

Education

JSU advises students, employees affected by Trump’s travel ban to avoid trips abroad

Nation & World

This week in presidential tweets (Week One)

Nation & World

Kaine says 'religious test' for Muslims on same day as Holocaust statement is not coincidence





Sports

Auburn football: Four-star defensive end picks the Tigers
Auburn

Auburn football: Four-star defensive end picks the Tigers

AUBURN – Auburn received a big surprise in the form of a commitment from a player nicknamed “Big Cat.”

Alabama

Four-star running back Brian Robinson not afraid of competition at Alabama

High School

National Signing Day: After signing with Samford, Montgomery completes successful prom proposal

High School

National Signing Day: Clay Central's Flenord signs with South Alabama: 'It's close to home'

High School

National Signing Day: Four Jacksonville High athletes celebrate their signings

National Sports

National Signing Day: Arizona Wildcats lose O-lineman to Oregon Ducks, gain running back
Colleges

National Signing Day: Arizona Wildcats lose O-lineman to Oregon Ducks, gain running back

Arizona loses one recruit and gains another. 

Major League Baseball

Correa alleges Astros benefited from 'unauthorized access'

Colleges

Mizzou signing day: O-linemen lead early charge

Major League Baseball

Celebrating 100 years

Trending

Lady Gaga's extravagance secured the Super Bowl half-time show

Opinion

President Trump tries his hand at American history
Bumper Sticker

President Trump tries his hand at American history

Hot Blast

Something new to do on Alabama's Gulf Coast

Editorials

Alabama education, the Matt Akin way

Speak Out

Letter to the editor: A great birthday party for Gen. Robert E. Lee

Op-Ed Columns

Michael Gerson: A picture of American shame

Features

JSU grad carves out a career doing a little bit of everything
Features

JSU grad carves out a career doing a little bit of everything

Several summers ago, a young piano player named Coty Cockrell found himself working at a performing arts camp in his home state of North Carolina. On his first day, he showed up, ready to work with whatever students needed his help, but found himself unprepared when he received his marching orders.

Humor

Through the Looking Glass

Small Talk

Longtime DD Club adviser to retire

Lisa Davis

May we have s’more Girl Scout cookies?

Humor

Through the Looking Glass

Trending

How to make a home much friendlier to seniors using wheelchairs or walkers

How to make a home much friendlier to seniors using wheelchairs or walkers

When Dan Bawden teaches contractors and builders about aging-in-place, he has them get into a wheelchair. See what it’s like to try to do things from this perspective, he tells them.

Chris Brown is a 'stalker'

Martha Hunt favours sleep over hitting the gym

Mary Tyler Moore's widower wants to see her smile again

Ruby Rose in tune with sexuality

Community

Spotlight on: Shane Noles, professional wrestler and trivia host

Spotlight on: Shane Noles, professional wrestler and trivia host

Let’s get ready to rumble! Shane Noles is a professional wrestler and local trivia host. His promotion, Peachstate Wrestling Alliance, has a show on Saturday at the VFW Fairgrounds in Carrollton, Ga. Noles hosts trivia at Loco Mex in Jacksonville on Tuesdays and Locos Cantina in Piedmont on …

Congrats to … Carlie Sargent

Congrats to … Donna Gardner

Cheaha Regional Humane Society: Seth

Anniston Animal Shelter: Harley

League For Animal Welfare: Jazzy

Congrats to … Samford University Cumberland School of Law students

Entertainment

Iceland is the star of photo exhibit, program
Artists in Action

Iceland is the star of photo exhibit, program

Photos taken in Iceland — "The Land of Fire and Ice" — by David and Lesa Cummings fill the walls of the Ayers Room in the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County.

Entertainment

With hard work and humility, JSU grad lands job in TV production

Entertainment

HIDE-AND-SEEK: Oxford’s Emiley Cox is a contestant on the CBS reality show ‘Hunted’

Books

That month that Ayelet Waldman spent taking tiny doses of LSD

Music

Fulbright scholar hopes to strengthen arts, community in Calhoun County

Food

Wines for Valentine’s don’t have to be pricey
Wine

Wines for Valentine’s don’t have to be pricey

Gentle readers, since the inception of this column, I have offered subtle reminders about Valentine’s Day. If there is a significant other in your life, a valentine remembrance might be in order.

Southern Cooking

How to build a better meatloaf

Wine

The new rules for pairing wine and food

Food

GOT LEFTOVERS? Turn that stockpile of bread and milk into something yummy

Southern Cooking

It’s finally soup weather

Faith

Keys to faith: Weaver’s Martha Waldrip has provided soundtrack to worship for 73 years

Keys to faith: Weaver’s Martha Waldrip has provided soundtrack to worship for 73 years

Before the Martha Waldrip stood in front of a congregation in Weaver to tell the story of how she came to play piano and organ for 73 years at two churches, she let her organ do the talking, walking it through a rendition of “Holy, Holy, Holy” as the choir sang at the foot of the stained-glass Jesus, arms outstretched.

Ivanka Trump gets a rabbinic pass to travel on Shabbat

Is it important to be humble?

DID GOD CHOOSE TRUMP? What it means to believe in divine intervention

Are there Biblical guidelines for civil disobedience?

COMMENTARY: My prayer on Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Lord, forgive us the sin of patience